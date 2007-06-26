https://www.slashgear.com/2184576/canada-spy-plane-deal-america-rejected/
Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced in May 2026 that the nation's next-gen spy planes will no longer come from the United States. Instead of purchasing aircraft from Boeing, the nation has decided to buy radar planes from Swedish company Saab (yes, the Saab that used to make cars).
As reported by outlets such as WRAL News, Carney stated that the nation had entered negotiations with Saab to purchase its Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft, the GlobalEye, which is based on the Canadian-made Bombardier Global 6500. In the May 24 announcement, Carney said that "Saab's GlobalEye will be a key resource for the Canadian Armed Forces to detect and deter threats across the Arctic."
GlobalEye is essentially a flying radar system, capable of detecting threats in the air, on land, and at sea. It can fly for more than 12 hours and has a radar range of over 400 miles. Its Erieye ER radar can detect small targets, even in very cluttered conditions, while its Ground Moving Target Indication can identify moving objects over large distances. Programs like the Automatic Identification System can then, in turn, identify those spotted objects.
Canada has purchased spy planes from the U.S. before, acquiring a fleet of Boeing aircraft in 2023 to replace its then-aging fleet. It even considered Boeing's E-7 Wedgetail this time around. The nation's decision to go with Saab and Bombardier is part of an attempt to reduce dependence on the United States. In March 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Canada intended to take on the responsibility of protecting its Arctic territory on its own, moving away from the decades-long partnership with the U.S. it had previously relied on.
This move comes amid the backdrop of increased tensions between the United States and Canada, not least due to President Donald Trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs on Canadian imports and his decision to revoke Carney's invitation to join the Peace Council. Canada's decision to purchase the GlobalEye is expected to help create jobs in Canada, as the aircraft is based on a Canadian Bombardier plane and uses the same supply chain. Saab's reconnaissance aircraft have been used by other nations, too, with Sweden having sent Saab ASC 890 planes to Ukraine in 2024.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 09, @04:58PM (1 child)
How "cutting edge" is the tech that the US sells in their "for export" AWACS, anyway?
Is there anything in there that competent nerds can't cobble together off the global open market?
The real "brilliance" of this move by the US, pushing allies to home-grow their own kit is: now they'll be doing (more of) their own development.
Maybe the US will start buying (more) military kit from other countries in the future? Great plan, Make America More Dependent.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Tuesday June 09, @06:15PM
Look up the block 40 upgrades from like 2010, literally, no.
Essentially, the E-7 got abandoned because all the fancy stuff above the radar as an IO device is better run in a datacenter or support center on the ground. The comms stuff has apparently been very successful.
The "Command Modern Operations" wargamer people seem very conflicted about how to model this stuff in a game because its never really been tried in a war.
The AWACS way from the 1970s was to massively centralize an entire theater of command and control into one airplane and the demarcation point was human voices on UHF radio. The architecture that seems to work IRL using block 40 E3 is sort of an intranet / text message type thing as the demarcation point. So why put your data center and customer support agents in an airplane? Well, nobody knows, beyond tradition, so lets cancel the E7. Which means everyone else, including the Canadians, is cancelling their E7 orders.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @05:11PM (1 child)
Normally I'd say "Suck it Yanks" but sucking it implies a partner, effectively leaving you to yank.
Fix your government and try again next time.
Sincerely, a Swede.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 09, @05:47PM
- Juvenal 100 A.D.
They're certainly delivering the circuses.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by VLM on Tuesday June 09, @06:06PM
This is another AWFUL AI generated article.
First of all its a surveillance radar running active mode its about the opposite of stealthy. Spy planes are like SR-71 you won't know it was here until you hear the sonic boom after it passes by.
Secondly the USA isn't going have have AWACS planes from Boeing either. The E-3 hasn't been made since 1992 and I don't honestly know if we're willing to sell off our "spare parts fleet" to other countries because everything takes longer than expected. It would probably be a dumb idea to sell AWACS to Canada-istan when we need the spare parts for out fleet because the replacement isn't quite up yet. There is a HUGE amount of drama about the E-7 being cancelled and congress wanting it REALLY BAD for pork barrel reasons but the military doesn't want the E-7.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_E-3_Sentry [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boeing_E-7_Wedgetail [wikipedia.org]
Essentially, the "REAL STORY" not the "AI STORY" is no one is really sure what will happen to the E-7 project because the USA wants an "IoT" for radar using satellites and LINK16. Even the Army sees AWACS as an obsolete concept and is adding LINK16 to helicopters.
The odds of the Soviets sending a vast bomber fleet over the north pole of 1000 prop driven nuclear bombers seems less likely every year. Meanwhile connectivity only gets better either land using LINK16 or satellite so they don't need a single aerial radar plane if every radar in the theatre is connected to every other radar, including all the airplanes and infinite cheap expendable drones.
Its been a super dramatic story of whiplash where from year to year the E-7 is either the Air Force's top strategic priority or its gonna be canceled. My bet is on the latter, its an obsolete tech. I think for pork barrel reasons the final outcome will be two dozen which will be essentially unused IRL but it'll be profit and jobs for the right people. AFAIK right now the Air Force is being forced to accept two prototypes despite the program being officially cancelled and congress being super butt hurt about it "But muh contracts back in my home district!!!!".
In a way, having "a really big ass super drone mounted radar" isn't the worst idea. It might somehow come in handy compared to waves of little radar drones.
The Saab competitor is obsolete for most militaries before it even takes off. There is a possibility that Canada being Frigging Huge they actually need something that can fly for days and thousands of miles so the global eye might, almost exclusively for Canada, make sense. Canada is too large and has too few military personnel to do "drone based awacs" like would work in Europe or the middle east or Asia. Australia should probably buy the saab product. Thats about it... Canada and Aus.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday June 09, @07:37PM
In some regard I think this makes sense for various reasons. Beyond the political reasons, as in Trump keep mouthing off to everyone and that in a non-fun way never shutting up about invading places or that you are on your own. I don't see a reason for them to buy American products. The other reason is that American products are made for American needs. If Canada isn't going to play world-police or engage in wars on the other side of the world etc. Do you really need products made for such things? Isn't it more sensible then to buy something else, with a more sensible price tag. That fulfills your actual needs.
After all buying things to be "friends with America", which is really what a lot of Europe and NATO have been doing for decades, is apparently worth nothing these days. So why bother? That is about to stop from the EU perspective. If America primarily buys American, Europe is going to be buying primarily European.
The Base of the Global-Eye is a Bombardier aircraft. Which is Canadian. So why not buy a system built to be carried by an Aircraft that you already make? There is already in that regard technology transfer included in the deal. Now if we can just make them buy JAS Gripen to as the combat aircraft that goes with the rest of the system. After all if you don't need to buy Uncle Sam Fighters of whatever numerical for multiples the price ... why bother. Buy more of something else. Something more to your scale and your geography. For the purpose I'm fairly certain that it's equally good if you don't want to fight wars on the other side of the world or land planes on Carriers. If you don't? Then why buy products designed for that?
Buy to fill a need. Not to please Uncle Sam. Cause apparently you have nothing for it. Nothing but wasted tax money.