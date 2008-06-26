Forecasts earnings well ahead of expectations, even as it taps credit facilities to lock in memory supply:
The AI gold rush is proving good for Raspberry Pi's bottom line, but it's also forcing the low-cost computer maker to borrow money to keep enough memory chips in stock.
In a trading update published on Friday, Raspberry Pi said it expects full-year earnings to come in significantly ahead of market expectations after a stronger-than-expected first half driven by healthy demand, higher average selling prices, and the benefit of lower-cost memory inventory purchased earlier.
Raspberry Pi expects first-half profits of at least $38 million from shipments of more than 4 million units, putting it close to the roughly $42 million analysts had forecast for the entire year.
Investors piled in after the update, pushing Raspberry Pi shares up nearly 20 percent and more than tripling the Cambridge-based firm's value since January.
The most interesting detail, however, was tucked away beneath the headline numbers.
Raspberry Pi warned that pricing and availability of DRAM and non-volatile memory remain challenging, a familiar complaint across the industry as AI infrastructure builders continue vacuuming up components. To ensure it meets production targets, the company said it intends to make strategic purchases of memory inventory and will "appropriately utilize" its debt facilities throughout the year.
Not so long ago, Raspberry Pi's biggest supply-chain challenge was making enough boards for eager tinkerers and classrooms.
The firm increasingly looks less like a hobbyist hardware vendor and more like a company navigating the same semiconductor supply chain headaches as much larger technology firms. Earlier this year it raised prices on some products as memory costs climbed, while executives have repeatedly pointed to component availability as a key business risk.
At least Raspberry Pi has a problem that many hardware vendors would happily take. Customers are still buying enough boards to keep the memory buyers busy.
Still, Raspberry Pi said first-half profitability benefited from lower-cost DRAM inventory acquired before memory prices moved higher. As that stock is consumed, margins are expected to moderate during the second half of the year. Still, management seems willing to sacrifice some profitability to secure supply.
It turns out the AI boom affects more than datacenter operators. Even Raspberry Pi is now playing the DRAM market.
The MSRP for a Pi 5 with 16 GB RAM is currently $305.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 09, @09:41PM (2 children)
I might be remembering wrong but wasn't the point of the PI that it should be CHEAP and available. To have affordable little boards for schools, and hobbyists. Not selling small $300 boards. At that price I might as well just get a discount or refurbished laptop. Wasn't it supposed to become cheaper and cheaper as they ramped up production? Not just keep adding more and more things to them and hike up the prices over and over and over again. It started out at $30-40 a board and while it's a lot more powerful today, it's like x10 more expensive.
I wanted lots of good hobby boards for like $5-10 or a good higher mid board for like $30. Not $300 for a board. If you can even get one. At some times the old useful boards they became unobtainium.
What happened to the dream of the PI? Did greed kill the dream?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday June 09, @10:56PM
https://www.seeedstudio.com/Seeed-XIAO-ESP32C3-p-5431.html [seeedstudio.com]
Then
https://circuitpython.org/board/seeed_xiao_esp32c3/ [circuitpython.org]
And you have a little python dev board for $4.74
If you're new to ESP32-stuff there are like 50 models all incompatible but as long as you pay attention you'll be safe. Note if you don't like seeeeeeeeeedstudio (why? Those dudes really are alright...) there are like 50 other suppliers of ESP32-C3 boards all different sizes and features.
You have to be REALLY careful about models. Lets say you want golang aka tinygo. Cool
https://github.com/tinygo-org/espradio [github.com]
That'll provide wifi on -c3 and -s3 models of ESP32. But what if you bought a -c5, which is more or less a 5GHz wifi -c3 (wildly paraphrasing) well as of 09-06-2026 I think you're outta luck as espradio doesn't support the -c5... yet.
Note if you want micropython you can install "generic" esp32-c3 but not the specific xiao dev board, I think all the xiao board specifically has is onboard battery monitor which you could ignore if you're not plugging in a battery. I think.
https://micropython.org/download/ESP32_GENERIC_C3/ [micropython.org]
The point in my ramble above is not so much that you can't buy a $5 microcontroller, you can buy tons of them and they're AWESOME but unlike the pi ecosystem you have to carefully analyze the exact models etc.
You can get kind of burned if you don't pay attention. I remember selecting a $10 STM32 board like a decade ago, "Oh look its on Zephyr's support list" little did I know their idea of support was it had enough GPIO support to barely run blinky.c and I was PIZZED OFF that I couldn't use the hardware I2C interface because I was intending to hook up a new I2C sensor to a new I2C LCD (they do exist but they're slow compared to SPI or other LCD intfs). Oh I was mad it didn't even support user level use of the onboard flash. This kind of hassle just doesn't happen in raspi land.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Tuesday June 09, @11:09PM
No you are remembering right. I in fact pre-ordered a raspberry pi before they started making them, which is the first and only time I ever did that for a product. I still have one of those "Pre-production" raspberry pi's as a memento. I wanted to support them precisely because I really wanted a cheap SBC.
Something that I can mod and integrate into my electronics and hobby projects without getting upset if I let the magic smoke out. Something that has more power and connectivity than a microcontroller yet consumes less power than a full size laptop/desktop PC. Something that had proper GPIO ports so I would no longer have to use the parallel port for interfacing (if you can even find it anymore on a system).
The original Pi fit all these needs, and as you say its goal was to get kids interested in making things, and understanding how a computer actually works. A system simple enough that a kid could understand the inner workings and a dedicated hobbyist could know like the back of his hand, akin to the old BBC Micro's and Acorn Archimedes machines.
Thing is, while the pi-foundation does seem to have gone off in all kinds of directions (in pursuit of money, or what ever drives them), to their credit they still offer small/cheap pi's . The "Pi Zero 2 W" seems to be for sale for around £15, and you can still buy a new raspberry pi 3 for around £40.
The raspberry pi-3 is the top-end for me, I'm not that keen to spend more than £40 on a SBC, and from 4 onwards they got more powerful and more expensive. The latest models seem very much geared towards being a laptop/desktop replacement, which isn't really what I am interested in, but perhaps there are many other people who are?
I do miss that they don't seem to make the original PI anymore. If they made something like the original PI, single-core, low power and little ram (256MB, or 512MB if they were being generous) that I can run a simple server or single-process appliance on it would be nice. I've done projects where even the pi-3 felt like overkill in the resources department. However I realise those single-core ARMs might be so rare to find now that it would be cheaper to use the newer quad core ones, which is what they seem to have done.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday June 09, @11:08PM
My possibly incorrect understanding is a Pi 4 used a DDR4 ram chip and pi 5 uses "faster but the same thing" which I interpret as DDR4 with faster timings?
Anyway they're still price gouging because Amazon will retail deliver 16 GB of DDR4 for $101.54 and I'm sure a corporation like raspi could get a better deal. So thats $100 for the ram, and $20 for the PCB and the remainder of components (remember the $5 pi zero, it's probably not even close to $20 but I'll be pessimistic and call it $20) and an additional $180 of price gouging and profit taking, I'd assume.
Another price gouging indication is I can buy an entire Intel Beelink miniPC for $299.00 ($6 less than a pi) with 32GB of ram and a 3500 MHz processor. From memory Beelink used to sell PCs with ethernet ports that locked up on extended use on older Debian/Ubuntu OSes (not currently anymore... I think). Still, the point remains that an entire brand new boxed PC of higher specs is cheaper than a pi. If you want GPIO and I2C and microcontroller type stuff, plug a $4.75 ESP32 microcontroller into the USB port, install your dev system on the mini-pc and its STILL cheaper than buying a pi, LOL.
If you want an example of a market that IS currently ruined, try FPGAs. The cheapest weakest EP?CE series boards used to sell for like $5 and now they're like $25 WTF.