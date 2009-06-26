from the need-moar-satellites! dept.
Object 4 decayed out of a 300km parking orbit while 15 of its batch-mates slowly climbed toward operational altitude:
Object 4, one of 16 satellites in the first operational batch of Russia's Rassvet broadband network, re-entered Earth's atmosphere on approximately June 6th, according to orbital tracking compiled by space journalist Anatoly Zak at RussianSpaceWeb. The spacecraft launched on March 23rd from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome and is reportedly the only member of the batch that wasn't able to perform a single orbit-raising maneuver, instead decaying out of a roughly 288km x 324km insertion orbit while six of its companions slowly climb and eight hold altitude.
Each Rassvet-3 satellite weighs about 370 kilos (816 pounds) and was released into a near-polar orbit inclined 82.3 degrees to the equator. For the first two weeks, none of the batch showed any propulsion activity, raising the prospect that the whole group had a problem. Object 16 (NORAD ID 68375) was the first to climb, on April 6th, with others following over the next several days. Object 4 (NORAD ID 68363) stayed flat throughout, losing altitude at the natural rate until re-entry became unavoidable. The cause of this is unconfirmed, but a dead propulsion system and a complete loss of ground control would both produce the same outcome.
Earlier this year, Starlink pulled more than 4,000 satellites down to a roughly 300-mile orbit after a near miss with a Chinese spacecraft, and dead Starlink units routinely re-enter within weeks of an anomaly. Object 4 followed that same disposal pathway; a satellite that cannot raise itself simply falls.
Meanwhile, Bureau 1440, the Moscow company building Rassvet, has a fraction of the hardware in orbit that it needs. When Russia's "Starlink rival" launched, the company set a target of 250 satellites by 2027 and around 900 by 2035, backed by roughly $1.26 billion in state funding.
The March launch, however, was unusual in that neither Roscosmos nor the Russian Defense Ministry announced it, with Zak reporting that a Ukrainian drone attack on Plesetsk around the launch window likely meant the Russian government was keen to keep things under wraps.
Bureau 1440 confirmed the mission only the next morning, with a video of the satellites separating from the upper stage, and said they had reached an initial orbit and come under its control ahead of planned testing and the transfer to a target altitude. Rumors are currently circulating about an unconfirmed report suggesting a second Rassvet launch planned for around June 18th.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Wednesday June 10, @12:30PM (2 children)
So we have starlink, which is dual civil/military use (for US allies), while there is the proper military starlink for the USA (not sure these are different satellite constellations?). I remember reading that the plan was eventually the constellation to have around 50,000 satellites when fully deployed.
Now we have the Russians launching their own, the Chinese also plan (or have started) launching their own, the EU wants their own. If we assume all these constellations will require similar number of satellites then we are looking at close to 200,000 satellites in orbit, not including all the other satellites that are up there and will be launched in future, and assuming other countries eventually don't deploy their own constellations.
I know space is big, but at this specific orbit it sounds like it is going to get quite congested. I wonder how often there will be collisions, both accidental and "accidental" as earth bound geopolitical rivalries expand into space.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by pTamok on Wednesday June 10, @01:53PM (1 child)
Collisions in at the lower range of LEO orbits are less of a problem than in higher orbits because the timescale over which the debris is decelerated by the residual atmosphere so that it 're-enters' [wikipedia.org] (by convention, at the Kármán line at 100 km altitude) and (mostly) burns up is relatively short.
https://www.spaceacademy.net.au/watch/debris/orblife.htm [spaceacademy.net.au]
Dumping that amount of metal and other chemicals into the high atmosphere is currently an uncontrolled experiment. We live in interesting times.
Note that Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is defined as being up to 2000 km altitude.
Medium Earth orbit (MEO) is from 2000 to 20000 km and geostationary (GEO) is very close to 35,786 km altitude. HEO is not High Earth Orbit, but Highly Elliptical Orbit. There are other types:
https://aerospaceanswers.com/difference-between-leo-meo-geo-and-heo-orbits-illustrated/ [aerospaceanswers.com]
https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/Types_of_orbits [esa.int]
Given how well humanity does at planning use of shared global resources, I'd prepare for a period during which satellites don't work as a result of all the debris, and launching new stuff doesn't work. It'll probably last for a few thousand years, unless someone comes up with an economic way of clearing up the debris, which is unlikely.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday June 10, @03:02PM
Yes, but Astronauts and expensive things leaving the Earth can still be a massive problem if they collide with it, it's just that the debris doesn't remain there for decades. The astronauts are still dead and the space telescope, or whatever, is still destroyed.