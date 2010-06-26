from the i-can-only-count-to-4 dept.
More than 600 University of California faculty members, led by mathematicians at UC Berkeley, are calling on the system to reinstate standardized testing requirements for science, technology, engineering and mathematics applicants, saying that six years of test-free admissions has not reliably assessed readiness and professors are often teaching middle school math to incoming students:
Without standardized testing in admissions, professors said they don't know whether incoming students can handle college-level math. The open letter, addressed to top UC leaders, asks for SAT or ACT exams to be required beginning in fall 2027 and for STEM faculty to be given formal oversight of readiness standards in their majors.
"We now observe preparation gaps so severe that instructors must reteach middle-school mathematics while simultaneously teaching the material students need for sciences, engineering, economics, and other quantitatively demanding fields," they warned.
Over three years — from fall 2021 to fall 2023 — the letter said, at least 20% of Berkeley first-semester calculus students who took a diagnostic exam showed deficits. "Basic mathematical fluency is analogous to literacy; without it, success in university-level STEM becomes structurally unattainable for students," faculty wrote.
[...] UC gained national attention in May 2020 when regents unanimously voted to suspend SAT and ACT testing requirements and eliminate them entirely by 2025. Board members cited concerns the tests were biased against students of color and those from lower-income families — including students who did not have access to prep courses.
[...] Harvard, Brown, Dartmouth, the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford and Caltech each restored standardized testing requirements for applicants in 2024 or 2025. USC is test-optional and scores are considered as part of holistic review, but students are not penalized if they do not submit them.
Previously:
- What in the World Is Going on in Our Public Schools?"
- Professors Issue Warning Over Surge in College Students Unable to Read
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday June 10, @04:18PM (2 children)
College for all, means processing ability will drop to average if the average person attends to get their participation trophy degree, or at least participation trophy life long student loans LOL.
In the 1930s, the average college student IQ was around 120 and now its dropped to around 100, most recent I've seen is merely 102.
I would predict that backward facing evaluations like "college results in lifelong financial success" will disappear with past generations as college merely means about average now.
There was a minor amount of social media commentary a few months (years?) ago when the average college student IQ finally dropped below the average electrician IQ. College students dropped to 102 and electricians stay steady around 105, some reports as high as 110. That's kind of cheating because passing the master electrician license test is no joke at all.
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday June 10, @04:47PM (1 child)
I think the problem is that academia became an industry, where they are either about selling degrees and pushing for the need to have one for simple jobs or creating endless research programs that require a bunch of bodies to do the work for the bossman/professor. Depends how far you go into it.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday June 10, @04:54PM
Yeah I know what you mean, "Early Childhood Education" bachelors degree requirement to get $12/hr at a daycare. I mean, sure, its nice to have smart people babysitting the kids at day care, but not if tuition is $75K/year for a job that pays $12/hr no benefits.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday June 10, @04:58PM
They could reinvent that apparently lost technology from the 1990s and before, the "weed out class" where every major has that one special course intended to filter out everyone who can't make it.
We filled the lecture hall in "linear circuit analysis" the first week of class but had plenty of space to stretch by the end of the semester. IIRC we lost all three girls in our EE program in circuit analysis, despite all of them having an electron cloud of boys surrounding them "wanting to study after class with them".