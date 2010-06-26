26/06/10/183253 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday June 11, @03:43PM
from the too-good-to-be-true dept.
from the too-good-to-be-true dept.
https://electrek.co/2026/06/08/donut-lab-solid-state-battery-exposed-lithium-ion-fraud/
Donut Labs much reported 'solid-state sodium ion battery' appears to be lithium ion, after all.
Independent tests show that the battery does not have the characteristics expected of a solid-state sodium-ion battery, but match those of standard lithium ion batteries.
Having raised money from many small investors, the question arises: who was naïve, and who set out to mislead? There is a small chain of companies behind Donut Labs - Nordic Nono, and German company CT Coatings.
"Finnish financial authorities and criminal authorities are reportedly investigating."
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