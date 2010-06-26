https://electrek.co/2026/06/08/donut-lab-solid-state-battery-exposed-lithium-ion-fraud/

Donut Labs much reported 'solid-state sodium ion battery' appears to be lithium ion, after all.

Independent tests show that the battery does not have the characteristics expected of a solid-state sodium-ion battery, but match those of standard lithium ion batteries.

Having raised money from many small investors, the question arises: who was naïve, and who set out to mislead? There is a small chain of companies behind Donut Labs - Nordic Nono, and German company CT Coatings.

"Finnish financial authorities and criminal authorities are reportedly investigating."