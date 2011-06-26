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You Can Now Get a Religious Exemption From Using AI at Work

posted by jelizondo on Friday June 12, @10:43AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

AnonTechie writes:

Believe me, I am not making this up ...

In a strongly-worded rebuke last month, Pope Leo called for AI to be "disarmed."

The criticism comes amid rapidly growing backlash to the tech, with countless workers becoming frustrated after being forced to use AI, even when the productivity benefits it offers are questionable.

Now, a 34-year-old software engineer named Erin Maus, who works for a tech entertainment company in North Carolina, may have found an ingenious workaround. As Business Insider reports, Maus has secured a religious exemption effectively allowing her to skip using AI for her work.

Maus is a Unitarian Universalist, a pluralistic religion that's rooted in the inherent worth of every person. In April, she argued that AI didn't align with her religious beliefs, citing environmental and ethical concerns.

In mid-May, her employer granted her the unusual accommodation.

[Source]: Yahoo News

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  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday June 12, @11:36AM (2 children)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Friday June 12, @11:36AM (#1445113)

    In mid-May, her employer granted her the unusual accommodation.

    By firing her, and replacing her by an AI shatbot that can't actually do the job but spews such glorious authoritative ass-kissing bullshit that management believes it is. :P

    Hmmm, are there any religions against using smartphones? Of course smartphone use is absolutely mandated by the religion of Steve Jobs.

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by zocalo on Friday June 12, @12:04PM (1 child)

      by zocalo (302) on Friday June 12, @12:04PM (#1445114)
      Not sure. I've messaged an Amish friend who should know, but am yet to hear back. Stay tuned.
      --
      UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @12:17PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 12, @12:17PM (#1445115)

        I'll give you a +1 for comedic effort, but there are many Amish in my area (not far from Lancaster, PA). They do much construction work and are really good (as expected).

        You might be shocked that most of them have smartphones. And even use electric power tools.

        You might be surprised at how many of their farms will have solar (PV) panels. Not sure what all they use the electricity for, but water well pumps are likely.

        They don't shun technology; rather, they (wisely) refuse to be dependent on "the English" (the rest of us). And that might even be related to some laws regarding their separatist society.

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