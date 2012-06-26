TL;DR

A user attempting to complete Sony PlayStation's age verification through Yoti – a British identity and age-check company received a support response claiming their device had been automatically flagged and the incident reported to both Yoti's security team and law enforcement. The stated reason: the user was running GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused, open-source Android fork. Yoti cited what it called "past security concerns" associated with the operating system. GrapheneOS itself responded publicly, calling the customer support message likely fearmongering from a rogue agent trying to close a ticket.

The story has since spread across privacy communities, developer forums, and YouTube, and it has shone a very uncomfortable light on what the age-verification industry actually looks like up close.