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Yoti Flagged a Playstation User to Authorities for Running GrapheneOS on Their Phone

posted by hubie on Saturday June 13, @12:56AM   Printer-friendly
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://thecybersecguru.com/news/yoti-grapheneos-sony-playstation-age-verification/

TL;DR

A user attempting to complete Sony PlayStation's age verification through Yoti – a British identity and age-check company received a support response claiming their device had been automatically flagged and the incident reported to both Yoti's security team and law enforcement. The stated reason: the user was running GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused, open-source Android fork. Yoti cited what it called "past security concerns" associated with the operating system. GrapheneOS itself responded publicly, calling the customer support message likely fearmongering from a rogue agent trying to close a ticket.

The story has since spread across privacy communities, developer forums, and YouTube, and it has shone a very uncomfortable light on what the age-verification industry actually looks like up close.

Original Submission


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