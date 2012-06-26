Flock Safety counts more than 6,000 customers across every US state but Alaska. Cities trying to cancel those contracts are finding the exit harder than the entrance.

Local governments in both Dayton and Evanston covered Flock automatic license plate reader cameras with garbage bags after deciding to end their contracts but before the cameras could be removed.

It's a low-tech option that prevents outside agencies from accessing footage. The move highlights ongoing concerns about the trustworthiness of these surveillance systems, as well as the challenges city governments face in controlling how their own police departments use them.

Across the US, residents have called for the removal of Flock cameras, following reports that data has been shared with federal agencies such as ICE, as well as concerns that local police are using the systems to track individuals, including in personal disputes.

The technology can also identify people based on physical features or clothing and allow officers to search their movements and routines, which critics, including Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, say makes abuse almost inevitable. Some reports have also raised concerns about cameras being installed in sensitive areas, such as pools and children's gymnastics facilities.

Dayton's problems began after a review found that its 72 Flock cameras were involved in "egregious" data-sharing violations, including 7,100 searches logged for immigration-related reasons. Police departments aren't always required to record the reason for their Flock searches.

Dayton responded by suspending its Flock program, conducting a full audit and covering the cameras. The Dayton Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and other regional agencies have denied the Dayton Daily News' public records requests for audit and related records regarding the use and sharing of Flock camera data. Officials say the records are exempt, while the newspaper disputes that.