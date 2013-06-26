"Atomic Arch": Nearly 900 AUR Packages Backdoored with a Developer-Targeting Infostealer and eBPF Rootkit
On June 11, someone going by the username arojas spent what was probably a quiet afternoon methodically adopting orphaned Arch User Repository packages and injecting them with malware. By the time the community caught on, 408 packages were already compromised. By the time this piece was being written, that number had crossed 900 and is still climbing.
Sonatype researchers have named the campaign Atomic Arch. It's one of the largest AUR supply chain incidents on record, and the technical sophistication of the payload puts it well beyond your average package repository drive-by.
To understand how this happened, you need to know one specific thing about how the AUR works: anyone can adopt an orphaned package. When a maintainer abandons a project, the package gets marked unmaintained and becomes fair game. Any AUR account can submit a change to the PKGBUILD and associated install scripts. There's no review gating, no vouching system, no delay period.
Sonatype researchers specifically characterized the Atomic Arch campaign as a deliberate strategy of targeting orphaned, trusted packages with existing install bases and maximizing victim reach while minimizing scrutiny.
The attacker automated the hunt. That's not speculation – automating orphaned package discovery is already a known practice in the AUR community, used legitimately by maintainers who want to rescue useful packages. Whoever ran this operation turned that same automation malicious. Additional attacker accounts custodiatovar and veramagalhaes were later identified as having taken over further orphaned packages, which means this wasn't just one person, it was a coordinated multi-account operation.
[...] If you're not on Arch Linux, you're not affected. If you are:
Run this command to surface recently updated AUR packages:
bash pacman -Qqm | while read pkg; do pacman -Qi "$pkg" | grep -E "^(Name|Install Date)" | paste - -; done | sort -k4
Any AUR package installed or updated on or after June 11, 2026 warrants a full PKGBUILD diff review. If the PKGBUILD includes npm, pip, or cargo commands that have no clear relationship to the software's function, treat that package as suspect.
Use the community detection script at this GitHub Gist to cross-reference your installs against the known-compromised package list.
If you find a match:
- Don't just uninstall. The malware has already run.
- Rotate everything – SSH keys, GitHub PATs, npm tokens, Docker credentials, cloud API keys, anything in your shell history or .env files.
- Check for the eBPF rootkit via /sys/fs/bpf/hidden_* from a trusted environment.
- Boot from an Arch ISO, mount the filesystem, and remove any malicious systemd units you find.
- Seriously consider a full reinstall. Once an eBPF rootkit is involved, you can't fully trust the system regardless of what cleanup you do.
Atomic Arch highlights a growing supply chain risk: attackers no longer need to create trust, sometimes they can inherit it. The AUR's orphan adoption policy is a convenience feature, not a security model. There's no review before a maintainer change goes live, no audit trail surfaced to users, no warning from yay or paru that the package changed hands last week.
The community is already calling for changes: warnings when packages have changed owners recently, tighter account controls, better visibility into maintainer history inside AUR helpers. Alternatively, some recommend avoiding AUR helpers altogether and inspecting/building packages yourself directly from PKGBUILDs. That's sound advice, though realistic for maybe 5% of AUR users.
Note: the number of packages is now over 1500