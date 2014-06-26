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The Adder at the Heart of Intel's 8087 Floating-Point Chip

posted by janrinok on Monday June 15, @05:08AM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

owl writes:

https://www.righto.com/2026/06/intel-8087-adder-reverse-engineered.html

In 1980, Intel released the Intel 8087 floating-point coprocessor, a chip that could make math up to 100 times faster. As well as arithmetic and square roots, the 8087 computed transcendental functions including tangent, exponentiation, and logarithms. But it all depended on a 69-bit adder: "The arithmetic heart of the floating-point execution unit is centered about a nanomachine comprised of the adder and its related registers, shifters and control circuitry," as the patent describes it. In this article, I explain the circuitry of this adder.

Original Submission


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