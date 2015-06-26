The retracted study on ChatGPT in education was already cited hundreds of times:
A study that claimed OpenAI's ChatGPT can positively impact student learning has been retracted nearly one year after publication. The journal publisher, Springer Nature, cited "discrepancies" in the analysis and a lack of confidence in the conclusions—but not before the paper racked up hundreds of citations and made the rounds on social media.
"The paper's authors made some very attention-grabbing claims about the benefits of ChatGPT on learning outcomes," said Ben Williamson, a senior lecturer at the Centre for Research in Digital Education and the Edinburgh Futures Institute at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, in an email to Ars. "It was treated by many on social media as one of the first pieces of hard, gold standard evidence that ChatGPT, and generative AI more broadly, benefits learners."
The retracted paper attempted to quantify "the effect of ChatGPT on students' learning performance, learning perception, and higher-order thinking" by analyzing results from 51 previous research studies. Its meta-analysis calculated the effect size between various studies' experimental groups that used ChatGPT in education and control groups that did not use the AI chatbot.
That analysis supposedly showed how "ChatGPT has a large positive impact on improving learning performance" along with a "moderately positive impact on enhancing learning perception" and "fostering higher-order thinking," according to the researchers who authored the paper. The now-retracted results first appeared in the journal Humanities & Social Sciences Communications, published by Springer Nature on May 6, 2025.
"In some cases it appears it was synthesizing very poor quality studies, or mixing together findings from studies that simply cannot be accurately compared due to very different methods, populations, and samples," Williamson told Ars. "It really seemed like a paper that should not have been published in the first place."
Williamson also questioned the timing of the paper's publication just two and a half years after OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022. "It is not feasible that dozens of high-quality studies about ChatGPT and learning performance could have been conducted, reviewed, and published in that time," Williamson said.
Since its publication, the study has been cited 262 times in other papers published by Springer Nature's peer-reviewed journals and received a total of 504 citations from both peer-reviewed and non-peer-reviewed sources. It also attracted nearly half a million readers and received enough online attention to rank in the 99th percentile for journal articles in terms of attention score.
"Of course, the problem with this form of social media circulation is that all of the details about the study got stripped away," Williamson said. "All that was left were the major claims, which certain social media users helped boost and propel. All this helped the paper get a huge amount of attention, even though the findings really were not supported by the underlying research at all."
[...] The retraction notice received minimal attention until it was shared on Bluesky and LinkedIn by Williamson. He expressed concern that many researchers and others who initially read the paper will not realize it was retracted, meaning that the "headline finding that ChatGPT helps learning performance might persist despite its retraction."
"All of this is hugely frustrating for those of us trying hard to make sense of what AI means for learning, teaching, and education more generally," Williamson told Ars. "We have had several years of hype about AI in education, but what we have really needed is high-quality research that can actually show us what kinds of impacts AI is having in classrooms and learning practices."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 15, @03:28PM
Used in some ways, tools can be very beneficial.
Used in other ways, tools can be a debilitating crutch creating dependency and atrophying related strengths/skills.
How will ChatGPT be used in edumakayshun? Most likely in the laziest, most debilitating and dependency engendering ways imaginable - and worse - by the bulk of the under paid, over worked, under appreciated, poor me captive teachers and their legislatively mandated attendance pupils.
In the early 1980s I had a teacher that told us about Dutch classrooms where the students who wanted to learn sat up front and paid attention, and the ones who would rather not be there but were required by law to attend would sit in the back and play cards or whatever just expected to be present and not disruptive to the ones who wanted to learn. That sounds like an appropriate social contract to me - keeps them off the streets, safe and out of mischief, and clearly identified as "not interested in academic development." Probably coupled with some "here's what your future looks like if you don't get in there and pass basic math" or whatever counseling time, that's a reasonable approach in my opinion.
Related to ChatGPT and friends? There will be those who just use it as a crutch to get through the classes with minimal possible effort - and that's probably more valuable to their future than playing cards... Unfortunately, there will also be, in the not too distant future, teachers who skated through their schooling on LLM crutches and don't know how to do anything else for their students who actually want to learn. At least at present, anyone who wants to use LLMs as a "teach me" tool instead of a "do it for me" tool, they work both ways pretty equally well.
Personal note, Gemini recently led me through the local city building department rules and regulations to a successful variance grant with $2500 in fees waived and much of the uncertainty of the "front door" process eliminated. Didn't do it on the first try, but without Gemini we would currently have paid over $1000 for the chance to wait 2 months to stand in front of the politicians and beg them for permission that they may or may not have granted at their sole discretion and whim... then to be faced with another $1500 in additional statutory fees if they decided we were worthy of their grace, just to get the same permissions we now have in writing.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]