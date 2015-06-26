https://arcadeblogger.com/2026/06/14/how-did-atari-apply-side-art-to-arcade-cabinets/
One of the most fascinating sequences in Atari's arcade manufacturing process in the early 80s, was the application of the fabulous artwork that adorned all of its cabinets from the golden age of arcade gaming. So this week, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at how this cabinet artwork was actually printed.
The technique used is called screen printing (often called silkscreen printing), and it's a world away from the large-format digital printers used today.
Let's take a look at the process in action. This great footage shows the process in full. Shot in 1982, the cabinet sides being printed are for Atari's Quantum arcade cabinet – it is interesting that this happened to be filmed at the time, as the cabinet run was relatively low, at only 500 cabinets.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PhilSalkie on Monday June 15, @08:00PM
For quite a while, commercially printed color items were done in CMYK (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black) inks, using the Velox process to make a dot-stipple pattern for each color ink, then registering and overlaying them, with a lengthy drying time in between colors.
Many modern print operations for things like containers and bagging films now use silk screening with individual colors - so the red on the cat food bag is often solid red ink, not dots of magenta and yellow interleaved. The reason this is now a viable process is that the inks no longer need to dry out after application - they're instantly cured with massive UV lamps. Much like the UV tooth filling material and UV bonding glues we are familiar with, now many commercial inks are UV curable, so a printing line can literally take a blank cosmetic bottle, screen on one color, UV cure, screen on another color, UV cure, and so on - three, four, six colors on a bottle, leak check, and out, all in a machine maybe 20 feet long. Similarly, the films that form color printed bags are printed in a single action, color, cure, color, cure, color, cure, and so on, a continuous roll-to-roll process.
Small systems might use lamps in the 2 to 6 KW range - that's maybe a bulb 6" to 10" long, each of which draws as much power as an electric stove. Large film printing rigs have multiple lamps (largest I've worked on is 16 lamps), in the six foot long category, up to 36KW per lamp (that's like 30 hair dryers at once, per lamp.) Obviously, cooling becomes a _huge_ consideration there - it's critical that the lamps get shuttered if the film stops moving, or else everything catches fire in an instant. That's also a ridiculous amount of power overall - over half a megawatt for the that 16-lamp system - so a machine with the footprint of a small house can take as much power as an entire residential neighborhood.
Hardwood-look vinyl flooring is also silk-screened and UV cured, and the pre-finished hardwood flooring is stained, UV cured, and then overcoated with a clear UV cured resin - that's why it's so rugged.
"Better living through chemistry!"