In 1983, sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild studied flight attendants whose job required them to be, as she put it, "nicer than natural." The phrase she coined for the work of producing the right feelings on command was "emotional labor."

Four decades later, such emotional labor has evolved. Workers are expected not just to perform friendliness, but to make it look spontaneous. Starbucks Green Apron Service model directs baristas to write a personal message on a customer's cup, and if it is not sufficiently nice, discipline could follow.

Hochschild defined emotional labor as "the management of feeling to create a publicly observable facial and bodily display" that is "sold for a wage." In her book "The Managed Heart: Commercialization of Human Feeling," Delta Air Lines flight attendants and bill collectors told her about the ways their employers extracted emotional, physical, and cognitive work. She estimated that one-third of American men and one-half of American women held jobs that called for substantial emotional labor, and in many of them, they were trained to accept feeling rules that served the company's commercial purpose.

Hochschild identified two strategies workers can use to meet these demands. Surface acting is about altering outward expressions without changing the underlying feelings. Think of an employee forcing a smile during a bad shift. Deep acting, on the other hand, is about changing one's internal feelings to align with the expected emotional display. Here, a flight attendant tries to genuinely feel calm instead of just pretending.

[...] Traditional emotional labor asks a worker to smile. Starbucks' Green Apron Service, rolled out nationally in August 2025, asks something more layered. According to CX Dive, the program's operating standards include five key customer service moments: warmly greeting customers, offering glassware or a mug, crafting beverages with a message on the cup, making connections during handoff, and keeping cafes welcoming and clean.

[...] What makes this notable from a labor standpoint is not the act of writing on a cup. It is the demand that the act appear authentic. "Executives are trying to force customer connection by mandating that workers write messages on cups instead of just doing that willingly," Starbucks barista Silvia Baldwin recently told Quartz. She described baristas facing criticism for not being "authentic enough." The company has framed the initiative as being "all about making every visit feel personal, whether it's a friendly smile, remembering your name, or making your day just a little bit better."

[...] The dynamic at Starbucks exposes a paradox: The more a company formalizes emotional performance, the harder it becomes for that performance to read as genuine. Customers have noticed. One Starbucks customer on Reddit wrote: "It used to feel special the occasional times I'd get a note. Now it's just a reminder I'm making someone do extra work for no reason."

[...] Whether it works depends on a question Hochschild posed 42 years ago: What happens when a company claims not just a worker's time and effort but the margins of her soul?