Anthropic Warns Claude AI Is Building Itself Faster Than Expected, Calls For Option To Halt Frontier Development —'Recursive Self Improvement' Increases Risk Humans Lose Control
https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/anthropic-says-claude-now-writes-more-than-80-percent-of-its-merged-code
Anthropic is backing these warnings with a bunch of internal figures that we’ve not seen before. More than 80% of the code merged into its production codebase as of last month was authored by Claude, up from low single digits before Claude Code reached research preview in February last year. Anthropic says the typical engineer is now “merging 8x as much code per quarter as they did from 2021-2025.”
On the hardest, least-specified coding tasks, Anthropic said Claude succeeded 76% of the time in May 2026, a rise of 50 percentage points in six months. A recurring internal test that asks each new model to make training code run faster saw results climb from roughly triple the original speed with Claude Opus 4 in May 2025 to about 52 times with the unreleased Mythos Preview model in April.
Anthropic said it’d slow or pause only if rival labs at or near the frontier did the same in a verifiable way, and that a halt by one company would change who leads without achieving anything wider. That’s obviously not going to happen.
All the figures cited by Anthropic are self-reported and unaudited, and come days after the company filed to go public. The company issued a similar self-assessment in April, when it said Mythos Preview had found thousands of severe software vulnerabilities, a claim that later drew scrutiny over how much of it rested on a small manual sample.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Tuesday June 16, @12:24AM (1 child)
They've realized the codebase is now unmaintainable slop that is getting harder and harder to keep working on and the only effective solution to the problem that they can think of is to end development - which they'll do if every other company ends development too (it wouldn't be a bad thing for the development of proprietary software and SaaSS to end, but that's not going to happen).
The article also says; "Internal data shows engineers shipping eight times more code." - if only they knew how programming decent software works - the goal of programming decent software is to write as few lines as possible (while still keeping it maintainable - most lines can be shoved into on one line in C, but don't do that) and using only dependencies that are advantageous (reusing existing libraries avoids duplicating already written functionality, but if absolutely everything depends on libraries, such as left-pad, the result is software that breaks all the time unless vulnerabilities are pinned by pinning dependencies), to implement all of the wanted functionality.
If these LLM's were so good and had intelligence, then the "engineers", compared to the past, would be shipping 8 times less code, that implements all the wanted functionality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 16, @12:40AM
It's called _Generative_ Al, not _degenerative_ Al; what, do you want it to appreciate BDSM or something?!
LLMs remove lines of code :roll: sigh. Microsoft got to where it is today by putting more, and more, and more, and more on top and above and beyond. Why, Teams, today, I saw taking up 40% CPU to display a meeting. All that hardware-assisted video decoding that can play 4k video at 3% CPU is mpv, but teams takes 40%. And a gig of RAM.
LLMs know where it's at. :thumbsup:
(Mod this down, it's a BS post.)