Cop seemingly ignored Flock camera timestamp to justify arrests:
A San Diego police department is facing a lawsuit after jailing a man for a month based on a Flock camera alert that cops allegedly should have known, based on the timestamp, did not depict the car that they were looking for.
Last November, Hugo Parra was arrested on felony charges after San Diego police relied on Flock data and a witness statement to wrongly connect him to an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, the Times of San Diego reported. Cops were looking for a red Alfa Romeo car with tinted windows and a man wearing a gray hoodie, and Parra happened to be wearing a white hoodie while riding in a friend's car that roughly matched the vehicle description.
Although Flock cameras can capture license plate data, cops did not have even a partial plate to help them verify if the car was involved in a violent crime. But the Flock data cops used to justify the arrest actually showed that Parra was five miles away at the time of the crime, Parra's attorney, Alex Coolman, told the Times of San Diego. Rather than arrest him, cops could have used that data, as well as Parra's cellphone location data, to corroborate Parra's statement that he was innocent, Coolman said.
"This Flock hit was obviously the wrong car, as it could not have been in both places simultaneously," Coolman said.
Instead, police set aside the evidence suggesting that Parra's car was different from the vehicle police were pursuing and called in the witness, who picked out Parra as the suspect in a lineup. However, the witness only identified Parra based on superficial features, including "the jacket and the beard" and "the skin color," the police report said, according to the Times of San Diego.
Parra, who was on probation at the time of the arrest, was "in disbelief" after cops decided to jail him. He spent nearly a month in jail, "full of fear and adrenaline because I was being charged with a violent crime," he told the Times of San Diego.
Now, he and his friend who owns the car that Flock flagged, Ariel Beltran, are getting ready to sue the city for negligence and civil rights violations. The Times of San Diego reviewed tort claims filed in April, which argued that "San Diego Police misread its own surveillance system and ignored exculpatory evidence in a rush to judgment."
As a penalty, the city owes the men $1.5 million each in damages, their filing alleged.
Neither the police department nor the city will comment on the pending litigation, but Coolman told the Times of San Diego that "the city has denied the men's claims," so the lawsuit will proceed.
Backlash against Flock is mounting, as the camera network has been used to surveil protesters, track abortion-seekers, and detain immigrants, digital rights group the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported. Some local groups are also resisting FBI moves to get "near real time" access to Flock data. While the EFF warns the cameras are most often used for low-level investigations like noise complaints or employment background checks, communities across political divides have questioned whether the purported benefits of the cameras are worth sacrificing privacy and risking government surveillance.
But San Diego has continued to embrace Flock. One month after Congress members called for probes into "inevitable" Flock abuse, the San Diego Police Department "looked to bolster its license plate reader program," the Times of San Diego reported. On top of capturing audio and video, the cameras in the area could have begun collecting data from connected devices if the department signed a contract it was weighing in December. But the cops decided against using the new platform, Axios reported.
Although some police departments may not be ready to pilot Flock's data-integration platform, they likely have encountered earlier Flock messaging encouraging cops to turn to Flock for purposes beyond its license plate reader functionality.
On Monday, the Raleigh News & Observer published a watchdog report warning "No plate? No problem" after obtaining a 2024 product presentation prepared for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's license plate reader pilot program. In that presentation, cops were reminded that "cameras record data including a car's make, decals, and body type," as well as bumper stickers and other unique features that comprise a "Vehicle Fingerprint" that cops can supposedly rely on to track specific cars across the camera network.
It's touted as a way for law enforcement officials to get more information "even when you don't have full plate information" and to "build stronger cases with less information upfront," that report showed.
Parra's case in San Diego is a powerful example of what can go wrong when cops build supposedly strong cases using less information.
In his lawsuit, he plans to argue that cops ignored relevant Flock data when pushing forward with his arrest. Most glaringly, the Flock alert that popped up and set cops on Parra's trail was logged 23 seconds after the cops tried and failed to stop the actual suspect. That log showed that Parra's friend's car was five miles away at the time the pursuit began, which Parra's lawyer said makes it implausible that cops were pursuing that exact vehicle.
Seemingly, the car just looked too strikingly similar for the detective who saw the Flock alert to treat the hit with appropriate skepticism. The Times of San Diego reviewed Detective Gary Gonzales' report, which noted that he saw the Flock alert and immediately "recognized the vehicle in the image as the vehicle [we] were pursuing due to the red paint and black tinted windows."
Cops also could have checked other Flock cameras in the network to track Beltran's car and verify Parra's story.
Coolman told the Times of San Diego that "mass surveillance without any sense of skepticism, or common sense, is a recipe for disaster."
"Law enforcement will come up with false positives all the time, the broader the surveillance net is cast," Coolman said.
San Diego counts among cities that remain invested in Flock, spending $2 million annually to maintain access. Around the US, some communities have won fights to end such contracts and defund Flock, however, a mayor of a New York city recently showed how far some local officials might be willing to go to block defunding efforts.
In April, Carmella Mantello, the Republican mayor of Troy, New York, accused the Democrat-led city council of putting the city in "jeopardy" by working to halt Flock funding, The Washington Post reported. To keep Flock cameras running, she declared a state of emergency—which the Post noted is typically reserved for floods and blizzards.
In response, the city council sued the mayor and, as the battle lines have been drawn, is considering passing a law to permanently limit Flock's use in the area.
Flock cameras are supposed to help catch violent criminals and exonerate the innocent. But for innocent people who get accused of crimes based on Flock data, the technology can create lasting harms. Parra and Beltran are both left in a particularly vulnerable position, the Times of San Diego emphasized, since they now anticipate their prior records will influence cops and courts reviewing Flock footage and perhaps make them more susceptible to wrongful arrests.
Since his arrest, Parra told the Times of San Diego that he now gets "paranoid whenever a police officer or patrol vehicle comes into view."
"I remember all the horrible accusations being said by the [district attorney] and judge about me, and how I was a dangerous threat to the public," Parra said. "I was able to experience being seen as guilty until proven innocent instead of the other way around."
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 17, @08:14AM
Catching criminals, yes use it for that, but employment background checks, what exactly does that mean?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday June 17, @09:16AM (14 children)
What is it with the police the world over? They apparently see their job as to get as many people convicted of crimes as possible, and hopefully thrown in jail. They don't actually seem to care whether these people have actually committed any crimes or not, and they don't apparently care about catching the real perpetrators of real crimes. A scapegoat from the Great Unwashed is perfectly sufficient.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Touché) by PiMuNu on Wednesday June 17, @11:33AM (6 children)
Beware selection bias - the injustices get reported because they are exceptions. Especially when tied to click bait things like Flock.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday June 17, @11:59AM (1 child)
That's a valid point, but I personally know of several instances not reported where people were convicted of crimes simply because someone was felling vindictive and despite a complete lack of evidence (because no crime was actually committed). Having the wrong ticket on a British train and not being able to pay the on-the-spot surcharge can also get you a criminal record. I know someone who ended up with a criminal record for having a ticket one stop short of his destination (it was about £1 too cheap). In the private sector, car parking operators go out of their ways to invent penalty charges for failing to abide by their terms and conditions. The penalty charge can be 20 times the original fee and the appeals system is rotten. Many people feel sufficiently intimidated enough just to pay up.
We need to keep pushing back and asserting our rights.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @06:00PM
Small town I lived in had boys who grew up to be police intentionally, with specific agendas about busting people with different skin color - usually for drug violations because those were the easiest to make stick - but whatever they could do to make life unpleasant for "those people" on the other side of town. It's not like that everywhere, but it is like that more places than should be allowed.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 17, @12:00PM (2 children)
What counts as an "exception"? Does shooting a toddler in the face because it raised a bubble-gun at a cop count as an "exception"?
Does seeing clear exonerating evidence, ignoring it, and arresting the person anyway, count as an "exception"?
Does kneeling on someone's back while they've told you they can't breathe, so hard and for so long that the person dies, an "exception"?
Having searched a suspect, found no evidence of wrong-doing, but deciding that as the Cop Department you're going to keep all the cash that they're carrying, provably from having just sold a car, count as an "exception"?
or are there a gawdawful lot of examples that something is simply truly wrong?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Wednesday June 17, @01:42PM (1 child)
> What counts as an "exception"?
Civil liberties people collect statistics to demonstrate institutional biases and prove (or otherwise) that your anecdotes are part of a systematic impact.
You need both - anecdotes get people riled, while statistics constitute evidence. Even on a human level, some people are more prone to anecdotes, some people prefer to see statistics.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @06:08PM
Some of the civil liberties thresholds are still a joke. Under Obama they promoted "we're going to start enforcing..." blah, blah, blah - I called, because our elementary school seemed particularly backward regarding inclusion of children with disabilities in the normal school activities. The school had a main building of brick with covered air conditioned hallways and a collection of portable structures in the back. The main building had a big paved/covered drop off/pickup circle accessed from the road, the portable area had its own unpaved hole cut in the chain link fence accessed through a church parking lot with many speed bumps. When it would rain, the portable using students would get wet heads and muddy feet. 11/12 portable buildings were filled with special needs students. One classroom (of dozens) in the main building was used for special needs students. According to the federal official I spoke on the phone with, under the Obama "get serious about civil rights" - that meets their threshold for "not segregated." As long as some regular students are in the lower quality structures and some special needs students are served in the higher quality structures, that's compliant - not considered segregated.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Wednesday June 17, @12:05PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by epitaxial on Wednesday June 17, @12:40PM
Cops do this because there are zero repercussions for them. They could have shot dead both people in the wrong car and guess what happens? Nothing. The city would eventually settle a lawsuit but the individuals walk away free.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 17, @01:09PM
Is it lazy police, or is it poorly/inadequately trained police? Probably some of both?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by HiThere on Wednesday June 17, @01:23PM (1 child)
Somebody else talked about selection bias, so I'll pick a different perspective.
EVERYBODY tries to make their job easier. Sometimes this is a really bad idea, but people will do it anyway, especially when the incentives push them in that direction, which they usually do.
This seems to be an example of something else, however. Instead of using the tools to make their job easier, the guy didn't bother, and just did either a biased or sloppy job.
That said, Flock is a really dangerous tool to have lying around, particularly if you don't trust those with power to use it honorably. And there's little reason you should have such trust, because there's a lot of variation, and it's much easier to do harm than to do good. (Which is where selection bias comes in...but note that it isn't that unwarranted.)
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @06:12PM
Prejudice works, more often than not, so cops use it. Certain people just "look guilty" or like troublemakers, and years of experience shows them - they really can predict things that way a lot of the time.
They really should stop with the prejudices when it comes to actions that can screw up people's lives, and most cops do, but not all.
TFA's case of a guilty looking dude in a weird flashy car that matches the description, then they ID him and he has a record... yeah... that triggered all their "gotta be who we're looking for" prejudices and they didn't bother to even consider they could be wrong.
Most of them don't know how to use the Flock system correctly, they're only interested in using it to confirm their prejudices. Why would they ever use it to prove they got the wrong guy? That's the defense atty's job.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Wednesday June 17, @02:49PM (1 child)
The people working as police *do* care. But it's not a requirement for the police institution. Police is to enforce the law, not determine who is guilty. Heck, often police will arrest people to diffuse a situation, just to release them later without any charges.
Then, there's the judiciary that tends to be separate from the police. Their jobs is to make meter out the gilt.
How much one is connected with the other is jurisdiction dependent. For example, in Japan arrest to conviction is very close to unity. In other countries, it's far less.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday June 17, @03:12PM
The people working as police *do* care. But it's not a requirement for the police institution. Police is to enforce the law, not determine who is guilty.
Those are the words they use, but in practice they have to exercise some form of judgement. There is always a summary component to justice, starting at the "enforcement" stage. In fact, in parts of the UK you may receive a Police Caution, where you consent to being labelled a criminal by the police themselves without going to court for a trial. There are fixed penalty notices as well which appear to be pretty similar, except you must pay a fine on the spot as well as accepting criminal responsibility. Enterprising local authorities are now employing private companies to dish those out to make some money.
Heck, often police will arrest people to diffuse a situation, just to release them later without any charges.
Yes, sometimes they will arrest people who have clearly (to them) committed some sort of offence, but may later decide not to pursue a formal conviction.
Here's another anecdote. A grumpy policeman was directing traffic for a wide load one day on the approach to a railway level crossing. He did completely the grumpy and churlish thing stopping a long queue of approaching cars at the crossing rather than stopping the wide load for 30 seconds at an appropriate place. He then proceeded to berate the drivers of the cars who weren't quite clear of the crossing when he arbitrarily, and wrongly, decided to stop them. He could see they were on the railway tracks. Fortunately we were not on the tracks but technically still inside the restricted box.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @05:58PM
https://abcnews.com/US/court-oks-barring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836 [abcnews.com]
https://www.nytimes.com/1999/09/09/nyregion/metro-news-briefs-connecticut-judge-rules-that-police-can-bar-high-iq-scores.html [nytimes.com]
https://www.police1.com/police-jobs-and-careers/articles/cop-iq-mm4tQlqvXInHppdW/ [police1.com]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday June 17, @04:27PM (7 children)
This submission is ostensively about police corruption, but handily serves as a vehicle to advance an obvious vendetta here at SN against a specific surveillance camera manufacturer. It's no accident the name of the manufacturer is mentioned over 30 times in TFS, while the generic "surveillance camera" would have sufficed. A surveillance camera, like any other tool, can be used properly for its intended purpose, or misused by someone of ill intent. The TFA was about someone being framed by the police misusing one.
This is the second hit piece on the same company in less than a week, and it fits a pattern at SN. For example, the many negative stories about EVs have we all seen that are peppered with the name of one very specific EV manufacturer, even though most of the the issues called out are characteristic of EVs in general.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Username on Wednesday June 17, @04:44PM (1 child)
Yeah, I noticed. I also noticed the same system proved he was innocent, but it's not, "Flock proves man innocent."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @06:18PM
The defense atty used Flock to prove the man innocent, the cops didn't bother to...
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 17, @05:18PM
And? Flock is shite. I think that might be the point.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday June 17, @06:03PM (1 child)
It's yet another derangement syndrome, like "orange man bad" derangement syndrome.
I would assume it's the same people with the same problem? Hypothesis: Derangement is like addiction in that people with an addictive personality will find a way to get hooked on anything. Likewise the folks looking for a reason to be deranged will find themselves a way. There's people just looking for a reason to hate and the media clickbaits them with orange men and networked cameras.
The story, minus the derangement, is pretty wild. The guy was picked out of a lineup by an apparently blameless witness. The cops looking at the pic thought it looked like him and his car. Wearing about the correct clothes in about the correct car in about the correct area at about the correct time. The cops were trained that the computer never makes a mistake which biased them to agree with the computer, although it looked like him anyway, the computer never makes a mistake so now its certain. The guy apparently waited a month in jail to complain, apparently to get a better payday off the manufactured civil rights lawsuit thats surely incoming.
I'm still not entirely sure the guy didn't actually do it and is using flock derangement syndrome as a defense strategy.
"Your honor I strongly encouraged the cops and legal system to waive my sixth amendment right to a speedy and public trial, and after a month I changed my mind so I'd like you to pay me one trillion dollars in damages as a result of my later change of mind". OK then.
I think the funniest part of the story is it says a lot about the people involved that they've normalized "carjacking at gunpoint" and that is NOT considered a problem with living in S.D. The biggest problem in all of S.D. is there's a camera system that might interfere with the business model of "carjacking at gunpoint" and according to dead legacy media and weirdos we should be highly concerned with that threat. On the other hand, carjacking at gunpoint is the best thing ever and a totally normal part of living in a shithole like S.D.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Thursday June 18, @02:03PM
Who cares at this point what you aren't sure about?
Let's use our brains here. First, the problem is police here care so little about catching a car jacker. They grabbed some guy on flimsy evidence and tried to force a criminal case. One of the reasons there's high crime in California is the institutional disinterest in catching criminals. How does arresting the wrong guy discourage the car jacker?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @06:15PM
If you keep digging about Flock and similar systems, you'll come up with abuse cases far worse than this lack of using the system to check the alleged perp's story.
Stalking? As a cop, that's not a crime, it's a perk of the job.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 17, @06:49PM
Generic surveillance cameras do not input license plates and other attributes of people's vehicles into large databases that can be searched by police throughout the country. Flock's business model isn't just built around its cameras but the massive amount of data sharing that it entails.
The intended purpose of the tool is literally to build a national database of where people's cars have been spotted over a 30 day window regardless of whether they're suspected of a crime or not. If Flock doesn't like criticism for their creepy business model, then perhaps they ought to find a business model that's less creepy, intrusive, and prone to abuse.
No, Flock cameras are not generic surveillance cameras. And their newer PTZ camera that automatically tracks motion, including people, is even creepier.
Here's question, and the answer is yes or no. Do normal generic surveillance cameras do the things described in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wikfmlJHQz8 [youtube.com]? Yes or no?
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 17, @04:33PM (2 children)
I hope Flock gets all the violent automobiles off the streets and highways.
But, who are they going to hold responsible? The owner, or the operator? Over the years, my cars have visited places that I have never been to. They got my car in a high crime area, maybe making a drug deal? So, arrest my car. Better yet, arrest the young asshole who borrowed my car under some pretext.
Yes, that is EXACTLY what is wrong with the underlying premise of Flock and other camera systems. They all ticket the car, making the owner responsible. They don't verify who is driving, they don't CARE who was driving.
We're gonna be able to vacation in Gaza, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and maybe Minnesota soon. Incredible times.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 17, @08:45PM (1 child)
> my cars have visited places that I have never been to.
Or, are claimed to visit places they've never been. Got a toll bill from some Baltimore bridge, haven't been to Baltimore in 30 years. Their photo showed a sedan, my car was a station wagon.
> They don't verify who is driving, they don't CARE who was driving.
See the "Lazy Cops" thread above...
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 17, @10:22PM
Yes, similar has happened to me - before there were any traffic cameras. Back in 1984, after I had left the Navy, I got a letter from a court in New Jersey. They were demanding payment for a parking ticket. Some town that I may or may not have ever driven through, a speck on the map. I looked at the ticket a couple of times, before I really fastened on the date the ticket was issued. During that time frame, I was at sea, and my vehicle was in a secure government lockup, where very few people might gain access to it. Unless that New Jersey cop went into a secure government locked parking facility to ticket my car, there was just NO WAY my car could ever be ticketed. The only explanation I ever came up with, was the cop wrote a legitimate ticket, but transcribed numbers and letters from the license plate. I sent a letter to the judge, explaining all of that, he responded with a short letter, words to the effect, "You do whatever you think is right." So, I promptly forgot all about their demand for a hundred and some dollars. (Ticket + late fee + court costs makes one expensive parking ticket!)
We're gonna be able to vacation in Gaza, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and maybe Minnesota soon. Incredible times.