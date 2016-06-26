Europe's largest automakers are stepping up efforts to secure stronger support for domestic vehicle manufacturing as competition from Chinese electric vehicle producers intensifies. Renault, Volkswagen, and Stellantis have jointly urged EU policymakers to introduce rules that more heavily reward cars developed and produced within Europe, according to FT (paywalled).
The companies are advocating for a straightforward local content requirement under which vehicles sold as European would need to source the majority of their components from within the EU and closely associated European countries. They argue that industrial policy should encourage not only final assembly in Europe but also engineering, research, and product development activities:
FT writes (again, paywalled) that the proposal forms part of a broader European debate over how to rebuild industrial competitiveness while accelerating the transition to electric vehicles. The automakers are also seeking wider incentives for EVs manufactured in Europe, arguing that higher labor and energy costs put local producers at a disadvantage compared with rivals operating in lower cost regions.
Not all manufacturers support the plan. Several international carmakers have warned that a narrow definition of European content could exclude important suppliers and technology partners in countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. Critics argue that stricter sourcing requirements could raise compliance costs and ultimately increase vehicle prices for consumers.
[...] The debate reflects a broader shift in the global automotive industry over the past two years. Chinese carmakers have rapidly expanded their presence in international markets, supported by strong domestic scale, advanced battery supply chains, and increasingly competitive technology. European manufacturers, meanwhile, have faced slowing EV demand, rising production costs, and growing pressure to protect domestic industry. As Chinese brands continue to gain market share, policymakers in Brussels are increasingly balancing free trade principles against concerns over industrial competitiveness, strategic supply chains, and long term economic security.
Related:
- Tesla and BMW Sue European Commission Over Chinese EV Tariffs
- The EV Graveyard
- US Senator Calls For China EV Ban
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Electric vehicles may become a new front in America's tech war with China after a US senator called for Washington DC to block Chinese-made EVs to protect domestic industries and national security.
Sherrod Brown, senator for Ohio and chair of the Senate Banking Committee, penned a letter to President Biden, claiming "there are currently no Chinese EVs for sale in the United States, and we must keep it that way."
He warned that "Chinese EVs, highly subsidized by the Chinese government, could decimate our domestic automakers, harm American workers, and give China access to sensitive personal data," insisting the US government must ban Chinese-made EVs as soon as possible, calling it "a matter of economic and national security."
The move comes as the dispute between the two economic superpowers over technology rumbles on, with the US last week sanctioning four more Chinese companies, claiming they were involved with providing chips for accelerating AI to China's military and intelligence users.
Among those added to the Entity List maintained by the US Department of Commerce was Sitonholy (Tianjin) Co, understood to be one of the largest distribution channels for Nvidia's datacenter products in China, thus cutting off supplies of Nvidia GPUs to many Chinese companies.
[...] The number of Chinese cars purchased by US customers is understood to be very low as these are subject to an extra 25 percent tariff on top of the regular 2.5 percent import duty that DC applies to imported vehicles.
Last week, the House approved a resolution to block the Biden administration's emissions rule that would require more than half of the automobiles sold in the new-car market to be electric by 2032. The 215 representatives who voted for the bill, including eight Democrats, are far more in tune with most of the country than the White House:
Nationwide, the inventory of unsold EVs had grown by nearly 350% over the first half of 2024, creating "a 92-day supply — roughly three months' worth of EVs, and nearly twice the industry average," says Axios, which is 54 days for gasoline-powered vehicles.
Ford, which lost nearly $73,000 on each EV it sold in the second quarter of 2023, continues to yield to reality, now ditching its plans to build a large electric SUV. This "course change," says Just the News, "comes amid lower-than-expected demand for electric vehicles."
[...] "Based on where the market is and where the customer is, we will pivot and adjust and make those tough decisions," said John Lawler, Ford's chief financial officer.
[...] "Of the U.S. consumers planning on purchasing a new vehicle in the next 24 months, only 34% intend to purchase an EV, down 14% from 48% in the 2023," says Ernst & Young's Mobility Consumer Index, "a global survey of almost 20,000 consumers from 28 countries."
The story is much the same in Britain. EVs "are losing value at an 'unsustainable' rate as a slowdown in consumer demand sends used car prices tumbling," the Telegraph reported last week. Meanwhile in France, "the EU's second largest market for battery electric vehicles behind Germany," deliveries have fallen by a third.
Germans are likewise losing interest, as the country has "suffered a 'spectacular' drop in electric car sales as the European Union faces growing calls to delay its net zero vehicle targets," the Telegraph said in a separate story.
Related:
- Stellantis Lays Off Thousands of Workers after Pocketing Hundreds of Millions in EV Subsidies
- VW Turns on Germany as China Targets Europe's EV Blunders
- South Korean EV Battery Makers Reporting Big Losses as EV Demand Slows
- Tesla Lays Off 'More Than 10%' of its Global Workforce
- Why are All the EVs so Expensive?
Automakers Tesla and BMW have launched a major lawsuit against the European Commission over tariffs imposed on electric vehicles imported from China:
Tesla and BMW, both of which produce EVs in China, have taken their grievances to the European Union's Court of Justice. The legal battle comes after the European Commission's decision to enact a wide range of tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars, allegedly aimed at curbing competition from Chinese manufacturers.
Tesla's China-made EVs are subject to a 7.8% tariff from the EU, while BMWs face a much higher levy of 20.7%. Some Chinese-manufactured EVs have been hit with tariffs as high as 45%, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Other major Chinese automakers, including Geely, SAIC, and BYD, have also been vocal about their stance against the tariffs, which they argue have negatively impacted the free market. Furthermore, the new tariffs are stacked on top of the EU's standard 10% duty on all imported cars, adding to the pressure on certain international carmakers.
In a statement a BMW spokesperson focused on how the duties were not improving the competition between carmakers but were, instead, harming the business models of many international companies in the market.
[...] The outcome of the lawsuits filed by Tesla and BMW could set a major precedent that could shape the EU's ability to impose tariffs on a wider variety of Chinese or foreign products.
(Score: 5, Touché) by ataradov on Wednesday June 17, @01:54PM (5 children)
You know who does not lock headed seats under subscription? Chinese vendors. They just sell you a car and go their own way.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Unixnut on Wednesday June 17, @03:02PM (3 children)
This, I don't want monthly subscriptions for my car, or signing any kind of ongoing contracts/subscriptions. I want to buy it, pay the sale price and not see nor hear from the manufacturer unless I need spare parts of the car needs to go to a garage. End of.
To the above I would also add that the problem with modern European cars is that they are cheaply built, yet expensive to purchase (and not just with the stupid subscriptions).
I am currently in the market for a car in Europe, so I've been checking out the options. Basically having looked at/talked to owners and test drove a bunch of cars from all it boils down to three choices:
* Cheap and Reliable: Buy Chinese. They are well built, relatively simple, cheap spare parts, no subscriptions or other monthly ongoing costs, and generally good for a budget option. They don't have the build quality of the expensive models, but they are adequate.
* Expensive and Reliable: This generally is dominated by the Japanese, Toyota coming on top, with Honda nearby. These cars cost quite a packet new (40k to 70k euro) , but owners I've talked to mention how reliable and care-free ownership of these cars is. Even second hand ones.
* Luxurious: Here you go from Lexus/Toyota onward to your Bentley's and Rolls Royce, generally reliability is not the top concern, but luxury and perhaps "presence" in the form of a statement of affluence.
I looked at European cars, and generally their build quality seems on par with the Chinese, but the prices don't match. I remember sitting in a Mercedes and it just felt cheap, loads of plastic everywhere. Sure there were leather seats and dash of leather on the console, but the rest of it felt of similar quality to the Chinese car, and I'm not interested in paying double for a bit of leather trim. Same thing when I sat in a Porsche SUV, all the switch-gear just felt made of cheap and thin plastic, as did the bits of the dash that were not leather clad.
When I talk to owners it is also eye opening. The Chinese car owners are happy with the low running costs, cheap servicing and mostly hassle-free ownership. The Japanese car owners go on about the great reliability and "rock solid" build quality, and feel the price they paid was worth it.
However when I talk to owners of European cars, the most common thing I hear is they like the car because of the brand. Kind of "I bought a Mercedes because its a Mercedes". They buy the "brand" rather than the car, to be shown to be driving a Mercedes/Audi/BMW/$euro_brand to others.
Thing is this is not a new development. I remember ~20 years ago that Euro car manufacturers basically gave up building good cars and just concentrated on "Brand marketing". Basically trying to make their brand a "lifestyle", you buy a car of $brand not because of the car, but because it fits what "lifestyle look" you want to show others. It was much cheaper than having to build quality cars. Mercedes themselves fell to near the bottom of the customer satisfaction survey for reliability yet they didn't seem to care and just kept shoveling money into "brand lifestyle marketing".
This actually seems to have worked with a specific generation of people, and it has worked for those 20 or so years. Thing is the new generation of car buyers have no brand loyalty and don't seem to care about buying a car to fit a "lifestyle" you want to project to others. In that world paying premium prices for a "brand" is not going to work, and as cars the European offerings are only on-par with the Chinese.
So most people looking for "cheap and cheerful" round here just buy the Chinese cars, BYD in particular has exploded in popularity, but I've seen a few Geely as well. So if the Euro manufacturers want people to buy their cars they either have to start improving the quality to be on-par with Toyota, or they have to lower the price so they can compete with the Chinese.
Unfortunately I suspect they will just lobby the EU to tariff/regulate/ban the competition in order to force people to buy their cars at the prices they want, of which this article is hinting in that direction already.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by acid andy on Wednesday June 17, @07:43PM
That's what happens some years after you ditch all the product qualities that actually made your brand iconic to begin with. Kids who weren't even conceived before the product got enshittified won't give a crap about its history, if they are even vaguely aware of it.
"rancid randy has a dialogue with herself[...] Somebody help him!" -- Anonymous Coward.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Thursday June 18, @04:08AM (1 child)
I would recommend a 2nd hand Japanese car, of a year prior to the implementation of spyware - too bad all the garbage cars that are on the market means that such cars are close to the price of a new car (even though those are somewhat reliable, those aren't worth that much).
In the future, the only way you're going to get a decent car, at a reasonable price, is if you handcraft it yourself - now if only battery technology improved a bit more.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Thursday June 18, @08:38PM
Yes, that is what I want as well, however they are almost impossible for find for sale. Turns out people who own older Japanese cars don't want to sell them, which given the alternative offerings I fully understand. If I had a good Japanese car you'd probably have to pry it from my cold dead fingers as well.
The ones I have found for sale near by are knackered, like proper "been used on a farm for 10 years" type knackered. I've considered buying one and just rebuilding it, but I need something as a daily and I already have a project car.
My preference is for the Toyota RAV4, 3rd Generation V6, but when I searched for it online in the whole of Europe there was only one for sale, in the Netherlands. It was a bit far for me, plus the price + shipping/import/customs/registration would have cost more than a new car.
Not as much as a new Toyota though, I had sticker shock then they told me a new 2.8Diesel was 75,000 euros. I asked if they had a basic model and they told me that was the basic model, the premium one was 95,500 euros, not including 4WD pack, which is another 1,000 euros (plus any registration costs/taxes/etc...). I mean almost 100,000 euros for a an average Diesel car, its nuts. That is the kind of price I'd imagine exotic sports cars go for.
As for the pre-spyware models, you have to look at cars pre-2014 because that was the cutoff for the EU required microphones in the cockpit recording everything to a tamper proof black box. cars after 2014 basically have spyware, that gets worse with every generation. Which means the newest car I can consider is already 12 years old.
Also, what is it with new cars being so bulbous? I tested the Mercedes GLS/ML series and each damn generation was larger on the outside (but not larger on the inside). Seriously the GLS and later models won't even fit in my garage. Compared to them the 2000's ML series looks like a mini.
At the moment I'm considering an older RAV4 and the Mitsubishi Pajero/Shogun, are there any other decent SUV models to consider? Ideally ones that are not not too large?
As things stand while I would prefer a second hand Japanese SUV(*), I may end up with a Mercedes ML because there are so many of the damn things available for sale, the scrap yards are full of them and most mechanics know how to work on them round here (Germany is near by after all). So what it fails on reliability hopefully is countered by a ample supply of cheap parts and people who can fix it.
(*) It unfortunately has to be a SUV despite me not liking them because the roads round here are atrocious. Potholes almost a foot deep at times can clean rip off your suspension on a normal car, so you need something with a high ride height, good clearance and soft suspension. Hence nearly everyone drives SUVs or 4x4s, the added weight of which probably does not improve the road wear issues.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Thursday June 18, @04:01AM
That may has been true for old Chinese ICE cars (I haven't driven any recent one, but I did notice defects, such terrible, or no windscreen coating, from not being able to see much during rain).
But recent Chinese cars seem to be a smartphone on wheels that spies on you and can be remotely bricked (but that isn't specific to Chinese cars - most modern cars are like that).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @05:55PM (2 children)
"Made in USA" was a big commercial promotion in the 70s and 80s (and probably before my time too...) Apparently the US population needs additional brainwashing to buy more locally.
Germans, not so much - they'll buy German without ever being told or saying a thing about it, it's just what they do. Now, as their corporations have been globalized, and interbred with US leadership, little by little their brands have been diluted with more and more content from "the global supply chain" - and digital drawings and component testing controls have enabled that to work reasonably well from a "it fits together like it's designed to" perspective, but businesswise it has trashed their "buy local" ethics.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @03:46AM (1 child)
Manufacturers like BMW are also doing some brain dead things like making every conceivable engine part out of plastic. Plastic intake manifolds, plastic valve covers, plastic oil pans. That shit is going to get brittle and leak after a few years. BMW is also the only company who decided to cool the alternator with engine oil but designed a hollow bracket bolted to the engine block. Guess what happens to the seal after a few years? Yep your alternator is leaking engine oil.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @08:50PM
Yeah the amount of issues BMW owners have told me about their cars, and I mean stupid issues like the crank pulley being plastic and cracking with age, odd rattles and failures, electric parking brakes auto disengaging when on a hill, etc... means a new BMW (as in since 2015+) is totally out of the question for me.
As you say, they are making critical engine parts out of plastic now, and some design decisions seem so stupid that either the "German engineering" moniker is now to be used as a warning to avoid something rather than a commendation to buy it, or they are deliberately designing their cars to fail often as to earn more on spare parts and garage fees.
Which one of those two options it is I cannot say, but the result is the same, avoid buying their cars.