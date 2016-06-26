A device with a screen that connects to the internet anywhere is addictive. Who knew? Possibly any LAN gaming enthusiest or Facebook user from the 90s onwards. Everyone else can read about it right now from anywhere on their smartphone. The Brick is a device to help cut the ties with these addictive time suckers for a while. Much like smoking, mobile use can be very difficult for people to break free from when it is only you and a screen unlock away from a pure unlimited dopamine high. The Brick device works by forcing the user to phyiscally unlock the device which provides a type of disconnect other solutions do not have which is physical distance. At $100 though most users may find it easier to just uninstall the addictive applications or switch to a dumb phone for a while.

[For those who have overcome addictive or obsessive behavior--smoking, eating, etc.--how significant is adding friction like this? --Ed.]