from the smash-device-with-rock-to-continue dept.
A device with a screen that connects to the internet anywhere is addictive. Who knew? Possibly any LAN gaming enthusiest or Facebook user from the 90s onwards. Everyone else can read about it right now from anywhere on their smartphone. The Brick is a device to help cut the ties with these addictive time suckers for a while. Much like smoking, mobile use can be very difficult for people to break free from when it is only you and a screen unlock away from a pure unlimited dopamine high. The Brick device works by forcing the user to phyiscally unlock the device which provides a type of disconnect other solutions do not have which is physical distance. At $100 though most users may find it easier to just uninstall the addictive applications or switch to a dumb phone for a while.
[For those who have overcome addictive or obsessive behavior--smoking, eating, etc.--how significant is adding friction like this? --Ed.]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @03:31PM
If you've got a problem severe enough to benefit from attending group support meetings, I'd consider $100 cheap as compared with all the direct and indirect costs associated with attending even one meeting.
Use the brick, or go and share... the choice is yours.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Undefined on Wednesday June 17, @04:01PM
Maximal maxmaxxing there. In a word, "ugh."
I use a dedicated preprocessor to elaborate abbreviations.
Hover to reveal elaborations.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday June 17, @04:28PM (4 children)
“friction-maxxing” would be the term you wanted there from the linked article. Fiction Maxxing sounds like something a novelist would be doing.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 4, Touché) by VLM on Wednesday June 17, @06:10PM (2 children)
Naw they got that correct, its legacy media reporting a non-story going viral on the internet.
Personally I'd describe that business model as "Cringe Maxxxing" but whatever.
Also there's supposed to be triple X not double in "maxxxing" memes because ha ha funny pr0n.
There's a classic EEVBlog episode from the early 2020s (am I allowed to say "early 2020s" now in the current year?) that describes how companies send money to PR firms who send money to legacy media to advertise stuff, one of those PR firms was hoping he'd pay them to promote him and his channel, LOL. This is almost certainly a paid advertisement not real news. "astroturf" as opposed to grassroots support for a story.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday June 17, @06:21PM
OMG I looked at the brick's website and its the same dead legacy media companies listed in the EEVBlog video LOL.
If you wonder how dead legacy media companies stay in business despite no one reading them and their politics being badly out of touch with reality, the answer is the take PR firm money to publish press releases from corporate marketing departments.
Its always the same list of legacy dead media publishers LOL.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @01:47AM
I often do this
I am interested in something, but to read it, I must fill out a registration full fields denoted with an asterisk *required.
I dutifully go ahead and fill in the field.
With strings and numbers that would be plausible.
Note today's modern data entry fields often validate existing mailing addresses, so trying to create goose chases with non-existent addresses won't work anymore, but AI name and phone number bots dutifully scrape the web to generate marketing lists to feed robotic predialers for telemarketers. A little seeding can generate a lot of Fiction Maxxing.
For things like do I qualify for solar, insurance rates, Internet service, etc. I will truthfully answer my state and zip code, but if they press for my name and street address, well there is this neighbor four streets over who thinks it is her duty to report things like kids toys left in view to city code enforcement. I give them her name, address and zip code. I encourage all of you to go this for the neighborhood Karen, and if enough of us do it, we can keep her so busy she doesn't get lonely and stir up trouble for the rest of us. We are already on her list, we put her on ours.
Most neighborhoods don't have a Karen, but if you get one, please keep it busy enough that it doesn't have the time to stir up annoyances for everyone else.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday June 18, @11:37AM
Speaking of friction-maxxing, Australian music legend Kevin Wilson has answered the mod's question "For those who have overcome addictive or obsessive behavior--smoking, eating, etc.--how significant is adding friction like this?" in his typical NSFW manner [youtube.com].