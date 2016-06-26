U.S. Gov't Orders Anthropic to Disable its Newest AI Models Worldwide Due to Security Threats
An alleged jailbreak triggered a national security directive that forced the model to be pulled:
Anthropic disabled its two most capable AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5, for every customer worldwide on Friday [12 June 2026], after the U.S. government issued an export control directive barring access by any foreign national, according to a statement the company published that evening. Rather conveniently, the order landed at 5:21 pm ET, three days after the models launched, and because it covers foreign nationals both inside and outside the United States, including Anthropic's own employees, the company said selective compliance was impossible and pulled both models globally.
The Trump administration’s directive specifically targets Mythos-class models, which include Fable 5. Anthropic had released the pair on Tuesday, putting the latter into general availability while keeping the unrestricted Mythos 5 limited to partners in its Project Glasswing security program. Both descend from the same Mythos Preview model that Anthropic first announced in April.
Anthropic said the letter gave no specifics, and that the government has so far supplied only verbal evidence pointing to a narrow, non-universal jailbreak. The technique consists of asking the model to read a codebase and identify software flaws, a task the company said other public models perform without any bypass. It named OpenAI's GPT-5.5 as one model offering comparable capability.
"We believe this is a misunderstanding," the company wrote, adding that it’s complying with the order while working to restore access. Anthropic also argued that recalling a model deployed to hundreds of millions of users over a single narrow vulnerability, if applied as an industry standard, would halt frontier model launches across the sector.
According to Axios, an “administration official” told the publication that the Commerce Department acted after another company claimed it was able to jailbreak Mythos, “alarming the administration about possible national security risks.” Mythos is understood to currently be in use by the NSA for offensive cyber operations.
The severity of Mythos-class capabilities has been contested since the spring. Independent researchers found that cheaper open-source models could replicate much of Mythos's vulnerability-finding capabilities, and a closer look at Anthropic's headline figures revealed far fewer serious exploits than the marketing implied. Anthropic's relationship with the federal government was already strained before Friday, as the Department of Defense had previously labeled the company a supply-chain risk, and Anthropic has sued the administration over the designation in an ongoing litigation.
Meanwhile, the market is already drifting toward open-weight alternatives, most of them Chinese. A March report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission found that 80% of U.S. start-ups were using Chinese open-source models, and Chinese labs’ share of global model downloads on Hugging Face climbed from roughly 1.2% at the end of 2024 to about 30% a year later.
Open-weight families from Alibaba's Qwen, Moonshot's Kimi, Zhipu's GLM, and DeepSeek now hold four of the top five spots on open-weight leaderboards, trailing the best U.S. proprietary models by a margin that has narrowed faster than most forecasts expected: none of them carries a restriction on who can download or fine-tune the weights.
Anthropic Shuts Down Fable, Mythos Models Following Trump Admin Directive
Commerce dept. worries that a Fable 5 "jailbreak" could be a national security threat:
Anthropic completely shut off access to its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models Friday night, just days after they were launched.
The move comes after Anthropic's receipt of a US Commerce Department directive Friday evening, subjecting the new models to export controls restricting their use anywhere outside the United States. In a message posted Friday night, Anthropic said the only way for it to ensure compliance with that government order in the immediate term "is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers." Access to other Anthropic models is not affected.
An Axios report cited an administration official saying that the administration is concerned by reports of a jailbreak that reportedly gets around broad classifier-based safeguards meant to block Fable 5 prompts regarding cybersecurity, chemistry, and biology. The administration reportedly requested a pause in the release of these models to gain time for the "national security apparatus" to be "hardened" against this kind of threat. That hardening could be complete "in the next few weeks," Axios' source suggested.
In its Friday night announcement post, Anthropic said the government has only provided it with "verbal evidence of a potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak" that involves getting Fable 5 to review a specific codebase for software flaws. The company says it has only seen evidence of this kind of jailbreak being used to find "minor" and "relatively simple" software vulnerabilities, and that other publicly available models like GPT-5.5 has similar capabilities on this score.
"We are complying with the government's legal directive and are removing access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all users," Anthropic writes. "However, we disagree that the finding of a narrow potential jailbreak should be cause for recalling a commercial model deployed to hundreds of millions of people. If this standard was applied across the industry, we believe it would essentially halt all new model deployments for all frontier model providers."
Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order urging AI model makers to submit to voluntary government security testing. That order came after an initial signing ceremony planned for last month was abruptly postponed amid reported concerns of disagreements about it within the administration.
Anthropic apologized to customers for a "disruption" that it said is the result of a "misunderstanding," and said it will release more details about the situation in the next 24 hours.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @07:01PM (5 children)
15 years of slowly cooling pots of simmering stupidity, fired up again:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto_Wars [wikipedia.org]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by khallow on Wednesday June 17, @07:59PM (4 children)
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 17, @08:48PM
Our mistake is that we still treat hypocrisy as a thing. It isn't, and bringing it up has no effect. It's time to stop clinging to fairy tales. The only truth we have now is that the republic is dead. We killed it ourselves.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 17, @08:54PM (2 children)
Certainly seems to be, and from my perspective 47 has been all about making it blindingly obvious how much of that, and every similar, kind of malfeasance goes on.
Good DOGgiE? https://www.drovers.com/news/industry/new-world-screwworm-billion-dollar-battle-southern-bordernbsp [drovers.com]
Maybe this is a broken window fallacy administration, firing up the economy by creating problems to fix?
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @02:50PM (1 child)
Yes I agree. He is so incredibly blatant that he's inadvertently ripped the tiny slip of modesty covering the veiny phallus that's been in our ass the whole time. Not enough! Remove the covering, let the wealthy be freeeeeee!
Like they used to say, Democrat plant? Although it's bigger than "Democrat". We're seeing the
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 19, @12:32AM
(Score: 5, Informative) by atwork on Wednesday June 17, @11:15PM (2 children)
I haven't been involved in any of this AI nonsense and turned it off every time it was attempted to be foisted on me, However, one of our contractors was using Fable on Friday to rewrite a procedure with 10s of thousands of lines of converted PL/SQL-->plpgsql code dealing with very complicated logic, that no-one understands except me (mostly), to make it more performant.
The bloody thing worked! It made lots of sensible suggestions after just a few runs that brought runtime down around 60%.
It also noted that some very expensive code was being performed that was unnecessary in the data set that it was using but was quite possibly useful in a different scenario. This was absolutely true and pointed me towards adding logic so that the expensive code was only called when absolutely necessary.
I have gone through the suggestions and applied nearly all of them as practicable and would now like to feed the resultant code back into Fable but cannot due to this ruling.
But I am now an AI believer and am spreading the word - especially to the IT Manager. I look forward to my redundancy payment any day now.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @01:30AM
Opus may not be as capable as Fable, but it's worth a try to finish your project.
I have had mixed results bouncing between Claude, OpenAI and Gemini models on the same project. Each has their strengths, such as OpenAI/ChatGPT for illustrations, or Claude for Code, or Gemini for web research, but none of that is absolute - there are images that I ended up finishing with Claude because it was doing a better job than ChatGPT on that particular image, and code that Claude was stuck on (last year) where Gemini got it unstuck.
I didn't get around to trying Fable before it got yanked, they were already making noises like it was going to be a limited trial for subscription users moving quickly to premium pricing - I don't really want to get "hooked" on anything more pricey than I'm already into. $500 worth of Opus got me a usable http interfaced CAD program in python which can run its server on Window 11 or Ubuntu 22.04 (and probably many other places) - it's not perfect or polished, but it scratches all my itches pretty well because anytime the app wasn't doing something I wanted, I had Opus add the feature or improve the performance of an existing feature. $500 in subscription fees later and I'm making floorplan drawings the way I want to, instead of however the other available tools make them - zero AI agent involvment required, though I do still occasionally ask it to make a feature less difficult to use, or find an outright bug worth fixing. I will say: it doesn't crash, and I've never had a problem with losing my drawings or having existing drawings become unreadable in new versions.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @03:01PM
Another recent user here. Doing scientific calculations, especially looking for approximations and simplification in a disgusting pile of filth with everyone using different notation. I had figured most of it out but asked Google NotebookLLM to parse about 10 pdf articles and give a table of parameter conversions. Damn well did it!
On the other hand, getting it to simplify things is asking for trouble presently. It goes off the rails in whatever direction you start it on. It's given me a sense of what is going on "under the hood". Basically if your query is something like a vector, say, then the robot projects the vector onto it's predefined basis and then extrapolates that projected vector back to you. Sharpening the precision of the initial vector gets you a better extrapolation where you (think you) want to go.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Thursday June 18, @12:34AM
Anthropic had asked Moussouris to review the jailbreak, and the administration decided she was a “radical Democrat. [techdirt.com]
Trump's Grave will be the world's most popular open air toilet.
(Score: 2) by jb on Thursday June 18, @08:07AM (1 child)
As an Australian, I welcome this change. One less piece of garbage thrust upon my fellow citizens.
Now if only the US government would ban foreign access to all LLMs, a great deal of sanity would be restored around most of the world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @10:17PM
Someone else said, but these things are confirmation bias machines. There's some mileage left before flattering middle management and firing workers reaches its inevitable outcome. "Why that's brilliant, and here's why it's even more brilliant that I initially thought. In 10 copy pasteable bullet points. Would you like me to make a power point?"