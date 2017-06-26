https://hackaday.com/2026/06/14/why-not-yserver-its-xserver-but-rust-y/
If you're not into Wayland as a display manager, it seems like your options are slowly dwindling. Xorg isn't exactly a hotbed of activity, and the one fork everyone knows about is best known as a political lightning rod. Luckily, Rust developers can apparently never see a tool without pulling it into their heavily oxidized bucket of crabs, so we now have another option: the creatively named yserver, released under the MIT license by [joske].
The name, yserver, for the record, is just a placeholder name, but we rather like the simple logic of "Y comes after X" — sure, you could call it X12, but that could imply continuity, and this is a clean break. It's also not a full reimplementation of the huge, sprawling mess that Xorg has become over the decades. It can't launch multiple screens and thus lacks full multi-monitor support. So, for now, it may be too bare-bones for some people's use cases.
As it uses Vulkan, it is limited to relatively modern hardware, but has been tested on Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and Apple chips. The target kernel is good old Linux, but the docs do cover compiling for FreeBSD; just be aware that that's very much a secondary target. FreeBSD users are probably used to that, though.
On Linux, a standalone DRM/KMS yserver can successfully run not just window managers but full desktops — specifically MATE, Cinnamon, and XFCE, as they're not on the Wayland bandwagon. It even supports Compiz, in case you missed the cube and wiggly window animations. You can also use yserver via Xwayland or even Xorg. Speaking of Xorg, [joske] has run the X.Org X Test Suite (xts5) against this proposed successor, and it currently scores 66.2%, which seems pretty good considering the project explicitly does not plan to copy all of Xorg's functionality.
Aside from multiple screens, one thing that would have been neat to see is support for the Asterinas rust-based Linux-compatible kernel — though if that project achieves full Linux compatibility, that may be a non-issue. Even if you aren't an oxidization enthusiast, you might find reasons to be happy to see more competition in the display-manager market — after all, Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User. If Xorg really is destined to the slow death critics predict, perhaps yserver could cover the holdouts.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by https on Thursday June 18, @05:01AM (4 children)
So, no.
Offended and laughing about it.
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Thursday June 18, @09:05AM (1 child)
Thanks for letting us know. I'll ignore it. I'm sure it won't turn up in Slackware during my lifetime.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @02:37PM
Massively ambitious rewrite project targeting Rust announced in mid 2026 - I don't think I'd want to touch it if they eschewed the best available code review tools of the day, and good code reviews suggest superior alternatives to the problematic structures they find...
If it's a rush job to show how fast they can do something using self-directed agents, yeah - rush jobs have been of little value since the days of Ada Lovelace.
It's probably a bit of both (quality and speed), give it time to mature, see how it performs vs legacy X11 - people have been talking about the need for a ground-up rewrite of X11 ditching legacy cruft for decades... now is apparently the time.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by epitaxial on Thursday June 18, @12:26PM (1 child)
Where are you reading that? I'm more amazed at the scope of something like this done via AI.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @02:43PM
I'd be amazed if something at the scope of X11 -> YServer got done today without using the tools to implement the grunt work of module translation.
Turn an agent loose and let it do the whole thing unsupervised? I can't even get a decent concrete slab poured by meatbags with 30 years of experience without micro-managing them, AI agents may be better than _them_ but even Fable 5 isn't ready to translate 1M+LOC with zero supervision.
Sounds like the project managers (who may also be the architects, coders, promoters, vibe monkeys, and pizza delivery guys) have at least made some scope choices for early MVP delivery - although, Claude (especially the Sonnet 3.x series) was all over MVP scope reductions, even when you told it not to.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday June 18, @04:14PM
I would rather see a html5 rendering system.
I only access linux desktops / desktop apps via Apache Guacamole and some KASM/Selkies systems.
Real applications run over html and render in a brower for several decades now, but there's still desktoppy things like IDEs and doing microcontroller/FPGA stuff connected to USB that I have to connect to via various "display a X window on your browser" or even worse, use linux rdesktop functionality which always seems problematic.
Anyway I'd rather see a "linux desktop" designed to render in standards compliant HTML5 or ... HD video out LOL.
Most of the complication is having 75 layers of abstraction libraries between, say, KMessageBox::questionTwoActions and WTF ends up storing pixels onto a framebuffer on the graphics card in a simple hello world. I'm suggesting a better windowing system for Linux would have a programmer API containing for example KMessageBox::questionTwoActions and rendering to a standards compliant browser as HD video or HTML5 or WASM or whatever.
To make it perfectly clear, Apache Guacamole, KASM, Selkies they all display X11 or Wayland stuff just fine in a browser, I'm just suggesting getting rid of near infinite layers of cruft in the middle.
Sort of the GUI equivalent of running JSTERM for a CLI on a web browser, but for graphics.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by disprosio on Thursday June 18, @06:49PM
For those interested in a bit of computer history, there was already an unfinished project of Y Window Server that didn't gain much interest and was soon forgotten and at some point removed from the wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=X_Window_System&diff=prev&oldid=580495466&useskin=vector [wikipedia.org]
https://web.archive.org/web/20071015112219/http://y-windows.org/about.html [archive.org]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 18, @07:52PM (1 child)
Clearly what we need is Zserver (wasn't there a modem protocol named that?) and Ruzt. Since Z > Y. All other letters are clearly inferior. It's the final letter.
Except Linus is from Finland and they also use ÅÄÖ. Prepare for the umlaut mastercode!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @10:20PM
As the singularity approaches alpha will be finished before Z is even started. BOOM!
(Score: 2) by ShovelOperator1 on Friday June 19, @09:04AM
Wayland generally has some kind of future, but it looks like it's a future of a corporate, single-workflow system. No way to cross-automate things, no way to customize or theme (OK, there will be "themes" like Firefox pictures on toolbars, forget about making UI comfortable to your workflow), everything uniform and if something gets faster, it must be difficult enough to be monetized. So it's a general approach of 21st century commercial IT and throwing away the hacker's freedom of choice that built the modular approach, GNU and the whole ecosystem.
However, it may still be useful. When our dozen-core workstations with terabytes of RAM will be connected with multi-TBPS networks, we may even seen delays smaller than with X forwarding on 802.11g wireless (writing it from experience, use as primitive window/widget manager as you stand and X forwarding will fly comparing to VNC or RDP). It will also work for a few months, after which the GPU will be considered obsolete and unsupported, like with recent Linux advances in nVidia and AMD drivers.
There is something in IT that went similar way... Maybe the WWW? From a default opposite direction of communication with user-friendly tools, to corporate-only monetized rubbish.