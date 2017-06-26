from the I-can-quit-any-time-I-want dept.
Nextcloud rollout shows locally controlled storage is one thing; getting users off Office is quite another
Digital sovereignty loomed large at Nextcloud's annual summit in Munich last week, where Benoît Piédallu, National Project Manager of Shared Digital Services at the French Ministry of Education, injected a dose of reality into the debate.
Nextcloud is an open source storage and collaboration suite. France's Ministry of Education started initial work to adopt it in 2018, Piédallu said, with the COVID-19 pandemic turning up the urgency in 2020. In 2021, "we had this little incident with OVH, a little fire, which destroyed all our data," Piédallu noted dryly. The Ministry went all-in and signed contracts with Nextcloud in 2024.
The Ministry wants to provide its users with federated storage and account management. At the time of Piédallu's presentation, the Ministry has set up slightly more than 400,000 accounts, and hopes to eventually reach 1.2 million users. Each account could be allocated 100 GB of storage (a potential 120 PB), although Piédallu said the average storage consumption currently sits at around 3 GB per account. So far, 80,000 sync clients have been persistently connected.
However, it has not all been plain sailing, despite recent pledges from the French government about shifting away from American tools and reducing France's dependence on non-European technology.
Digital sovereignty means different things to different people. Right now, this project does not include desktop applications. The users "use whatever they want on their desktop... Microsoft if they want," Piédallu said.
"So we have some problems sometimes, and people are saying that it is not working, and we say, 'Yeah, so you just use different software'..."
This sums up the challenge facing proponents of digital sovereignty. Users are accustomed to Microsoft Office, and Microsoft Office works best in a Microsoft ecosystem, which is at odds with removing dependencies on non-European technology.
Microsoft and the other hyperscalers are hard habits to break, and while services like Nextcloud's are capable of handling storage and file synchronization, users accustomed to Microsoft's more visible applications and services, such as Office, will be trickier to migrate. But migrate they must to realize France's digital sovereignty dream.
"Nobody," said Piédallu, "should be able to switch off or shut down our services from the outside. Nobody should be accessing our services from the outside."
The Nextcloud Hub 26 spring release, which includes Euro-Office, became generally available last week. The Euro-Office productivity suite may go some way to satisfying desktop refuseniks. The EU wants to increase digital autonomy through the European Technological Sovereignty Package, although analysts have warned this could complicate matters for customers.
The French Education Ministry's experience shows that sovereign file storage can work at scale. Persuading users to give up the tools they already know may prove the harder part.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by SemperOSS on Thursday June 18, @09:30AM (5 children)
Microsoft Office is so entrenched these days that it is very difficult to wean people off it. In my much too many years in the industry I have only had two customers that did not use Windows computers (they use Apple) and both still used Microsoft Office for word processing, spreadsheets and the like.
And I don't understand it.
I have used Linux since Slackware 1.0 (1993, I believe) and went totally Microsoft free (bar some fonts) at the start of this millennium. 2007 did give me some problems as the new docx file format was introduced, which OpenOffice struggled with (and apparently still does, I have heard). Luckily LibreOffice has remedied most of those problems and only occasionally seems to have problems with the formatting.
My office tech stack is this:
Open Source Solutions and Digital Sovereignty is the new black
(Score: 5, Informative) by canopic jug on Thursday June 18, @10:00AM
I have used Linux since Slackware 1.0 (1993, I believe) and went totally Microsoft free (bar some fonts) at the start of this millennium. 2007 did give me some problems as the new docx file format was introduced, which OpenOffice struggled with (and apparently still does, I have heard). Luckily LibreOffice has remedied most of those problems and only occasionally seems to have problems with the formatting.
There's your main problem. The various docx formats are not just undocumented but proprietary and, as with all M$ formats, always changing over time in order to drive sales using the incompatibilities.
The support of open formats is more important than the choice of software. A universal format for productivity software allows individuals and institutions to choose what works for them. There is only one such format, OpenDocument (ISO 26300). Therefore the way forward with productivity software is to make full support of the OpenDocument Format a hard, non-negotiable requirement. Yes, that means ditching M$ Office, but that has to happen anyway for a multitude of reasons.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @06:07PM
Curious, have you tried MarkText - I'm curious how Remarkable would compare for someone who has used both for more than a minute.
MarkText is... better than editing markdown as plain text, has a quirk that it always acts like you have edited the file even when you haven't, its editing style could be smoother, and its rendering could have easier/more intuitive/more powerful controls for things like column width. But, it's free and installs easily in Windoze, which is what I needed at the moment.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Thursday June 18, @06:21PM (1 child)
Microsoft Office is so entrenched these days that it is very difficult to wean people off it. In my much too many years in the industry I have only had two customers that did not use Windows computers (they use Apple) and both still used Microsoft Office for word processing, spreadsheets and the like.
And I don't understand it.
It's less the software which is entrenched than the terrible problem, at least in Europe, than the problem that as good as all the IT departments have been replaced with microsoft resellers embedded on the payroll.
I've gone on about it before because it is a long standing problem now. It does not matter whether you are at a school, college, university, government agency (or outsourced company filling in for such an agency), or a medium or large company: you have no IT department any more. What you have are effectively M$ sales drones masquerading as IT staff who myopically push not-fit-for-purpose products and services from M$ in all situations and at any opportunity.
So it's not just the technical matter of swapping out software locked into proprietary formats or services locked into proprietary protocols. It's also a matter of swapping out moles who are eating your budget in order for them to sell M$ products and services in-house while distracting from the best of breed competing products and services. That's a people problem and not a technical task. Worst of all it is a problem at the management level because it is the management who encouraged and facilitated the takeover. Since you can't solve a problem at the level at which is created nor with the people who created the problem, some serious house cleaning is in order, some of it reaching fairly high up into the org charts.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Friday June 19, @03:38PM
I've gone on about it before because it is a long standing problem now. It does not matter whether you are at a school, college, university, government agency (or outsourced company filling in for such an agency), or a medium or large company: you have no IT department any more. What you have are effectively M$ sales drones masquerading as IT staff who myopically push not-fit-for-purpose products and services from M$ in all situations and at any opportunity.
Exactly. I got messed about by business types and Microsoft IT support when I just wanted a wee bit of space on a server somewhere to act as a nightly off-site backup. They were trying to sell me cloud storage, containers and all kinds of stuff. I ended up writing a shell script that created a compressed tarball in the middle of the night and copied it onto the remote Windows share (which was offsite). It took an hour and a half of my own (off the clock) time, it just worked, and we had a backup.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Touché) by jb on Friday June 19, @05:56AM
"Entrenched" quite literally means "in a ditch". So yes, I agree. Microsoft Office should indeed go die in a ditch.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Username on Thursday June 18, @01:44PM
French administrators in the education department got a server that allows people to map to it to store user and other information, and if it doesn't work they tell people to stop using windows.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday June 18, @04:25PM (1 child)
What were they running at OVH? IIRC OVH resells managed VMware and VMware prices are famously exploding to exploit the ever shrinking number of customers stuck on VMware. If they won't leave when we triple our prices, lets try 10x price increases .. every year.
I'm not saying the story is wrong I just suspect there may be financial motivations behind that. I really can't see anyone not moving away from VMware as fast as humanly possible for strictly licensing cost reasons.
Maybe OVH offers other services, I donno. I don't think they are/were OpenStack resellers, but I could be wrong.
(Score: 4, Informative) by ls671 on Friday June 19, @02:37PM
It's amazing how many people got burned in that OVH datacenter fire. A friend had backup and replication servers but in the same datacenter! He lost everything.
I think I do this right, I have zfs replication every ten minutes and pseudo-realtime database replication in another datacenter located many hundred miles away and I do daily backups in a third location.
Beware that if you use AWS, Google, Microsoft etc. cloud services and don't specifically ask for replication in another datacenter, the same might very well happen to you and you may lose everything if the datacenter where you host your stuff burns down. If this happens I bet history will simply repeat itself and many people will lose stuff again.
Everything I write is lies, including this sentence.
(Score: 0, Troll) by VLM on Thursday June 18, @04:30PM (1 child)
Nothing says EU, like formal government policy to replace their native population using American software with a foreign population using European software.
Once they finish their population replacement genocide programs, I don't think they'll have a functional enough economy to be using any software, much less making local software to use LOL.
EU leadership is just a bunch of authoritarian power mad self hating kool aid drinkers in the Jim Jones sense. You can very successfully predict their actions using the previous line. Donno the EU opinion about topic X, Y, or Z? Just ask yourself what would Jim Jones do? And purely coincidentally you'll find the EU dictatorship enforcing it.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @07:11PM
Care to explain what the Nazi propaganda you posted has anything to do with the article?
The answer, of course, is that it's totally irrelevant. And you know it. But you just can't help yourself and avoid spamming Nazi filth, can you?
The real problem is that the US has given Europe good reasons to distrust them. If Microsoft decides they want to shut down support for older software and intentionally prevent the new software from running on perfectly capable older hardware, Europe doesn't want to be stuck paying for Microsoft's greed. And there's the American obsession with spying and mass surveillance means that Europe doesn't trust there won't be backdoors in the American software they purchase. France isn't concerned the mythical invasion in your Nazi propaganda. They are concerned about an increasingly belligerent American government and the level of influence that government might exert on companies like Microsoft who supply software to Europe [apnews.com]. The United States banned Kaspersky software over concerns about Kremlin control [bbc.com], and now Europe has returned the favor because they don't seem to trust Trump much more than Putin.
If Trump got mad about Greenland or being rebuffed over another of his demands, approached a company like Microsoft, and wanted them to add some backdoors or shut off cloud access to Europe, it seems like Europe is concerned the answer might be yes. And they're not crazy. Just ask CBS if it's more profitable to appease Trump [npr.org] than to say no.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by BananaPhone on Thursday June 18, @05:32PM (1 child)
Imagine if a government ends up fixing some of the Bottles/Wine bugs or limitations.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Bentonite on Friday June 19, @05:52AM
That would be actively harmful work, as that would be continuing the handcuff-in, rather than finally breaking the handcuffs.
Any dollar allocated to such task would lead to a exponentially bigger continued financial loss - meanwhile, to replace proprietary software with libre software, even if it costs 10 million Euro to do so (it doesn't), would lead to financial savings within a year.
Regardless, WINE doesn't seem to have many bugs left - what it seems to lack is complete bug-for-bug compatibility.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @06:24PM
Make people learn how to use pencil and paper again (think of the file cabinet makers!), and slowly build up a new domestic impenetrable fully balkanized electronic Tower of Babel.