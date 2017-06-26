https://arstechnica.com/health/2026/06/covid-vaccines-still-protect-against-heart-problems-large-study-finds/
Although most Americans have eschewed seasonal COVID-19 vaccines, the updated shots continue to show significant protection against cardiovascular disease, especially for those over age 75 and those with underlying medical conditions. That's according to a new study that pulled data from more than 1 million patients in a US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health system.
The finding builds on previous data showing that the vaccines significantly lower the risk of COVID-19-associated cardiovascular risks, particularly heart attacks and strokes. But it wasn't a given that the benefit would hold up over time—as the virus evolved, the vaccines were updated, population-level immunity increased from previous infection and vaccination, and risk of severe outcomes fell.
The new study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that the 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine continued to protect against COVID-19-associated "major adverse cardiovascular events" (MACE), which include cardiovascular death, heart attack, stroke, and hospitalization for heart failure.
The study included electronic medical record data from 1,039,659 patients in the VA's St. Louis Health Care System. All of the patients received a seasonal flu shot between September 3, 2024, and December 31, 2024, with some also getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Of the 1,039,659 patients, 349,085 received both shots, while 690,574 got just the flu shot. The latter group acted as the control group for the study.
After eight months of follow-up, the researchers looked for documented COVID-19 cases and compared MACE events among the two groups. Overall, the COVID shots' vaccine effectiveness against MACE events was 38 percent. In terms of absolute numbers, the benefit is modest. The study estimated that the shots dropped the rate of COVID-19-associated MACE events from about 5 in 10,000 to 3 in 10,000. Looking across subgroups, the benefits were strongest among those aged 75 and older and those with underlying health conditions.
The researchers, led by epidemiologist Ziyad Al-Aly at the St. Louis VA, also looked at MACE and deaths without documented COVID-19 cases. Here, the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines were stronger, suggesting COVID-19 cases may have been missed or undiagnosed. The shots appeared to drop the rate of MACE from 382 per 10,000 to 358, and the rate of death from 223 to 207.
"Extrapolating these estimates to a population of 1 million people, vaccination could plausibly be associated with averting approximately 2,370 MACE events and 1,580 deaths over an 8-month period," the researchers note, though they urge caution in interpreting the finding.
The study has limitations, including that most of the US veteran population is older, White, and male, making it likely that the findings can't be generalized to the whole population. Still, the findings indicate that the vaccines continue to offer cardiovascular protection against COVID-19, which should factor into people's decisions on whether to get an annual COVID-19 booster. An accompanying study also published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday found the vaccines still directly protect against COVID-19, reducing the risk of hospitalization and critical illness by 35 percent and 41 percent, respectively.
In an accompanying editorial, Robert Califf, a cardiologist and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, wrote that the data from the two studies "provide strong evidence of a favorable balance of benefit to risk for updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters across the population." But, he lamented that despite that strong evidence, national views are being swayed by the "general antivaccination statements from the US Department of Health and Human Services," which is run by anti-vaccine Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Only 17.5 percent of adults and 22.6 percent of people over age 65 in the US have gotten the 2025–2026 COVID shot, according to federal data.
"The politicization of COVID-19 vaccination and messenger RNA vaccines in general has taken a toll on the longevity and functional status of those in the US," Califf wrote. He called for researchers to collect more data on the vaccine's benefits and engage with the public about the findings, particularly on social media, to combat anti-vaccine rhetoric.
(Score: 4, Informative) by PiMuNu on Thursday June 18, @02:12PM (10 children)
... if you are able to get out of bed to a vaccine centre, you probably aren't about to die.
Note the authors did weight for some systematic effects (socioeconomic etc) but I am always sceptical about such subtractions. There is no comparison of significance before and after the weighting.
(Score: 5, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @02:29PM (5 children)
Single data point:
Our 72 year old practicing MD neighbor got heavy COVID in November of 2020, recovered in the Jan-Feb 2021 timeframe to something resembling former functionality.
July 4. 2021 he died of a sudden heart attack.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2, Troll) by Freeman on Thursday June 18, @02:32PM (2 children)
Everything tracks back to COVID, if you try hard enough.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 5, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @02:49PM (1 child)
This isn't even trying hard. Dude took a stroll out to the dock, next thing his wife sees is him missing - he jumped out of his shoes into the water, EMT/paramedics were partying next door 50' away, they heard the splash and got to him in seconds, but he was already gone.
Who knows if he had prior cardiac issue history or not? He was an MD, certainly knew how to Dx and treat the issues, but he was also a die-hard Confederate Flag flying good 'ole boy who put up the Trump flag in 2016 and never took it down. He'd deny and hide and lie about anything that didn't fit his concepts of projecting a strong appearance. Needless? to say he derided anyone who would wear a mask.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Saturday June 20, @12:49AM
Denial is not a river in Egypt.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 2, Troll) by PiMuNu on Thursday June 18, @04:20PM (1 child)
Maybe I misunderstood the study. I think it is saying "covid vaccine magically stops heart disease". Actual covid victims were excluded from the sample.
As a scientist, without a mechanism, I am a skeptic for any study like this.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @05:10PM
I think the logical chain is: COVID victims are at significantly increased risk for heart disease. COVID vaccine reduces rate and severity of COVID infections among those who take it ergo, ipso facto, quad eratum demonstraum: COVID vaccine reduces the rate of heart disease.
It may actually be, in large part, an indirect effect. Exercise and physical activity (like 150 minutes per week of walking) are highly correlated with a reduction in heart disease related conditions, including high blood pressure. So: catch COVID, all but stop your physical activity for months, and then when you finally do get out of bed you've missed months of cardio-protective exercise... Not to mention the "OH, I'M ALL BETTER NOW" brave face that gets put on long COVID sufferers who actually are at significantly reduced vitality for months to years...
It really does make a difference, use it or lose it is a very real phenomenon in later life.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @02:41PM
Such genius. Perhaps you could refute climate science by pointing out that teh SUN is the main driver of temperature. Checkmate scientists.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Thursday June 18, @04:18PM (1 child)
I am not antivax.
But "covid vaccine magically cures heart disease" is a bit weird. Actual covid victims were excluded from the study. Perhaps there is a bias from non-symptomatic covid victims, which pollutes the sample?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @01:31AM
I think the point is, as others have posted, if you're unvaccinated and get COVID, you're at (much?) higher risk of cardiovascular problems than people who are vaccinated and still get COVID. Not that the COVIC vaccine by itself helps with cardiovascular problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @08:58PM
Another moron heard from.
(Score: 4, Funny) by epitaxial on Thursday June 18, @03:06PM (4 children)
Nothing but raw milk and colloidal silver for me!
(Score: 3, Informative) by HiThere on Thursday June 18, @05:56PM (3 children)
Raw milk is wonderful if you do it right. This means you have to milk and care for your own cow.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 4, Informative) by epitaxial on Thursday June 18, @06:49PM (1 child)
Yeah. About that... https://idahocapitalsun.com/briefs/nearly-60-idahoans-sick-after-drinking-raw-milk-in-past-two-weeks-officials-say/ [idahocapitalsun.com]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday June 18, @08:57PM
Well, that's one reason. The point I was after is that caring for a cow takes a lot of physical effort. But it's also true that it really localizes milk transmitted disease.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Saturday June 20, @12:55AM
I grew up on raw milk, but as you say, we milked and cared for our own herd of cows. I wouldn't trust anyone else with that.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday June 18, @03:34PM (5 children)
How are they doing with young people? Still dropping dead on athletic fields and explosively higher cancer rates? In terms of years-of-life-lost I'm not sure they're winning...
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 18, @04:34PM
Found the flat earther.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday June 18, @04:47PM
I think the proposal would be to vaccinate only 75+ year olds, if it is a real effect.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by epitaxial on Thursday June 18, @06:51PM (2 children)
Care to cite any studies and data for these claims?
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by VLM on Thursday June 18, @10:00PM (1 child)
ain't your servant, nope
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Saturday June 20, @01:00AM
You made the claim, it's YOUR job to back it up with evidence. If you can't do that, get lost.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 2) by Tomahawk on Thursday June 18, @03:38PM (9 children)
I wager "some" Americans. Most, I'm sure, got the vaccine.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @05:13PM (8 children)
>I wager "some" Americans. Most, I'm sure, got the vaccine.
Have you been in the US in the last 10 years? Anywhere other than California or the more cultured centers of the larger cities?
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Troll) by HiThere on Thursday June 18, @05:59PM (7 children)
But these days most people live in cities.
OTOH, if you are actually living in a rural environment, then COVID is much less likely to be a problem. Bright sunlight deactivates it fairly quickly, and two people working in the same field aren't likely close enough to infect each other.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @07:20PM (6 children)
Depends on what you call a city... if you're saying 1M+ population is a "real" city, then thats only 10-12 cities in the US, ~28 Million total population, less than 10% of the total.
I live on the edge of one of those 1M+ population cities, and those numbers don't sound too far off to me - when I look away from downtown and out into rural suburbia and how "those people" act.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday June 18, @09:05PM (5 children)
I think you're defining a metropolis rather than a city. I'd call anything over a couple of thousand a city. For my point, however, a city would be anywhere that people cluster closely together, so even a town would fit. But perhaps not a suburb. Suburbs tend to be rather car centric, but you sill have people spending a lot of time in stores or close communal games, so I think they might fit. Rural areas are where small (fewer than about 25 people) clusters of people live mainly out of physical contact with everyone else. This makes communicable diseases unlikely to spread.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 18, @11:09PM (2 children)
Well, clusters of less than 100k people in the US tend toward willful ignorance over science, logic or compassion for anyone who isn't a blood relative or pretty.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday June 19, @01:19AM (1 child)
I'm only familiar with a couple, but that wasn't true of them. (They were, however, a bit racist. Not wildly, but a bit.)
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 19, @01:49AM
There are, in fact, good people everywhere - but they don't always win political office. First problem: the incentives for politics reward the corrupt and self-serving.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by number11 on Friday June 19, @04:34PM (1 child)
25 people?
Sheesh, I grew up rural and isolated, but we still had schools (within a few miles) and HS football games (10 miles), and cars, and most people worked in a town (up to 20K or so population) or some other context that involved interacting with others. We weren't hermits, and being a social species we tend to congregate. I'm going to guess that definition of "rural" is no more than a few percent of the population in the US (Mongolia or Death Valley might be different).
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday June 19, @05:38PM
Outside Football games, etc., are "rare events". School is much more of a problematic case, and that would argue for perhaps 250 people. If you've got a small group of people (say 50) the number of high school age kids would be very small. Our grade school covered up through 8th grade. There were trips outside perhaps 3 times per semester, though I may have missed some of them. More common would be adults coming in from outside, but those are also easier to screen, as they usually only dealt with other adults (except for visiting medical folks, but that was only a few times per year).
Note that preventing a communicable disease at a population level is a statistical problem. Things that reduce the rate of transmission are likely to reduce it below the persistence level without curing any cases. So reducing the probability of transmission by 50% can be enough to make the disease disappear. And low population density can reduce it by more than that.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday June 19, @04:45PM
Why keep saying covid19? Just say covid.