Prosecutors also say that the ship intended to target eight additional subsea cables in the area before it was stopped by the Finnish Coast Guard. Two other crew members of the Fitburg remain in detention in Finland as prosecutors determine if they will be charged in relation to the suspected sabotage. The lawyers of the accused say that Finland does not have jurisdiction over the crew, but the authorities say that it will leave it up to the courts to decide.

Undersea cables are crucial infrastructure that connect nations to one another, and it is particularly important for Finland as one of the NATO members bordering Russia. The country’s undersea communications, electricity, and gas connections have been hit multiple times in recent years, which is why it has taken steps to protect its sea-line of communications (SLOC). This includes the deployment of a SOSUS-like system that warns cable operators and the Finnish authorities of suspicious activities near vulnerable infrastructure. The technology, called Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS), integrates sensors into fiber optic cables that detect sound and vibrations, like an anchor hitting the seabed, coming from the sea floor.

However, suspected attacks on undersea cables aren’t limited to the Baltic Sea. Other incidents have been reported in the Red Sea and in the Taiwan Strait — geopolitical hotspots where tensions often run high. Because of this, both firms and countries are exploring alternative routes to make it harder to disrupt communications. The EU is considering going under the North Pole to bypass Russia and the United States for connecting to Asia, while Meta is building a 50,000-km undersea network that connects the U.S. to Brazil, Africa, India, and Australia, which, notably, avoids bottlenecks like the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Strait of Malacca.