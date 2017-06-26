Linux 7.1 is Here to End the Intel 486 CPU Era - and Do Some Serious Legacy Clean Up
https://www.zdnet.com/article/say-goodbye-to-486-processors-linux-7-1-lands/
On his way to Mumbai for the Open Source Summit India, Linus Torvalds announced the latest Linux kernel: 7.1. This new version comes with a brand‑new in‑kernel, Microsoft's New Technology File System (NTFS) implementation, Intel's Flexible Return and Event Delivery (FRED) enabled by default, and a purge of aging code and hardware support, including the end of the road for 486 support.
The new kernel arrives just months after Linux 7.0 debuted with major networking and filesystem changes. Version 7.1 continues the trend of tightening Linux's hardware focus while improving performance and security.
The headline change for most people in Linux 7.1 is its new native NTFS driver. Many Linux users, whether they like it or not, must deal with Microsoft file systems, and that's where this driver comes in. It replaces both the old, dusty NTFS‑3G FUSE driver in many setups and the Paragon‑contributed NTFS3 kernel driver that has had a bumpy history with data‑corruption reports. Indeed, Torvalds himself calls this new driver an "NTFS resurrection."
The new code is built on Linux's contemporary filesystem infrastructure, using iomap and folios instead of older buffer_head‑centric paths. The new and improved NTFS support was designed from the outset for robust read‑write support, better error handling, and more predictable behavior under heavy parallel I/O.
According to the new NTFS developer, Namjae Jeon, while the new NTFS driver shows only modest single‑threaded write gains, its improvements are far more impressive when multiple threads pound on the same NTFS volume. There, multi‑threaded writes can be 35–110% faster than earlier drivers, while mounting a 4TB NTFS volume is reported to be roughly four times faster.
For users who regularly shuttle data between Windows and Linux via external drives or dual‑boot setups, this change should make NTFS feel much more like a first‑class citizen on Linux desktops and laptops.
On the CPU side, Linux 7.1 flips the switch on Intel's FRED, enabling it by default on supported Intel platforms. FRED is a new hardware mechanism for handling entries and exits in privileged modes, such as interrupts, exceptions, and system calls. FRED's goal is to simplify control‑flow transitions and reduce the reliance on legacy entry stacks that have grown increasingly complex and insecure over the years.
By moving to FRED, the kernel gets a cleaner separation between user and kernel control flows. This approach not only shrinks some overhead in high‑frequency event handling but also promises a tighter security story around those transitions.
For now, the benefits will mostly be felt on recent Intel client and server hardware. However, as more vendors select similar mechanisms, 7.1's work positions Linux to take advantage of future architectural features in the space.
Linux 7.1 also brings a series of security improvements. This work starts with support for Intel's Linear Address Space Separation (LASS). LASS constrains how code can access different regions of the linear address space, making certain classes of memory‑corruption and control‑flow attacks harder to exploit by enforcing stronger separation between code and data regions. In tandem with FRED, LASS underlines an architectural shift toward hardening the boundary between userland and kernel, as well as between different types of in‑kernel objects.
Under the hood, the crypto subsystem gets a rework that enables more optimizations by default, which should pay off everywhere encryption and hashing are hot paths: TLS stacks, VPNs, encrypted filesystems, and distributed storage.
On the CPU front, there is further enablement for AMD's upcoming Zen 6 processors, with new IDs, errata workarounds, and tuning hooks landing in 7.1, ensuring the kernel is ready for the next generation of EPYC and Ryzen parts when they hit the market.
While 7.1 delivers clear wins for modern systems, it is also unambiguous about where Linux is no longer willing to go. This release continues the process of ripping out support for Intel's 486‑class processors and other early x86 variants. Kernel maintainers have been telegraphing for some time. Mainstream distributions had long since moved their baselines to at least i586 or x86‑64. To my knowledge, no major Linux distro currently supports 486 processors.
Beyond CPUs, the codebase sheds over 140,000 lines of legacy code. This includes a grab bag of obsolete network and PCMCIA drivers, as well as the removal of Baikal CPU support. The rationale is two‑fold: Reduce the attack surface exposed by ancient, barely tested code paths, and ease long‑term maintenance by freeing developers from the need to preserve behaviors for hardware that has vanished from production. Retro‑computing enthusiasts will still be able to run older kernels, but the line between "supported" and "museum piece" is getting sharper.
At first glance, Linux 7.1 is just a point release, but its mix of a new NTFS driver, FRED and LASS enablement, aggressive legacy cleanup, and continued hardware support will be important for both desktops and data centers.
For everyday users, the most obvious impact will likely be smoother, safer interaction with NTFS‑formatted drives. For operators and OEMs, the story is more about security posture, platform support, and getting ready for the next wave of Intel and AMD silicon.
Linux Kernel 7.1 Sends Intel 486 Support To Silicon Heaven
https://www.theregister.com/os-platforms/2026/06/16/linux-kernel-71-sends-intel-486-support-to-silicon-heaven/5256260
Linux kernel 7.1 is out, bringing significant changes that have been brewing for years – including the long-promised removal of support for Intel's 486 chip and its contemporaries. More than 140,000 lines of code have been chopped, with more facing deletion.
Back in May 2025, we wrote that kernel 6.15 would drop 486 support, but that change was canceled at the last minute. Now it's in: in April, Penguin Emperor Linus Torvalds merged the big change that we described back then. More work is still ahead before this is completely gone, though. The Reg reported on the Russian Baikal family of CPUs way back in 2014, and again in 2021, but now Linux support for Baikal hardware has been removed, as has support for ancient bus mouse ports.
We've also previously described 7.1's new NTFS driver, NTFSplus. It's optional for now, but South Korean filesystems boffin Namjae Jeon has revived and rewritten the original read-only NTFS driver from the 1990s. Most importantly, now it's able to write to NTFS volumes as well as read from them, and it's been modernized in line with current kernel filesystem methods. Linux Weekly News (LWN) explained the change in its January Filesystem Medley.
Along with the new driver, there's also a new and improved version of the additional ntfsprogs utilities, called ntfsprogs-plus. This gives Linux the ability to repair some forms of NTFS corruption and errors – so we suspect that the various Linux-based live rescue media such as SystemRescue, GParted Live, and Grml may be quick to adopt kernel 7.1. This reminds us of what might have been the first time we reported on some of Namjae's filesystem finesse, when his code to repair exFAT volumes was added back in 2022.
NTFSplus stands to completely replace the driver that Paragon Software donated back in 2020, as we described in April. It also seems likely that the old read-only NTFS driver will be removed too, as NTFSplus is based on that code. As it happens, exFAT support has been improved too. Contiguous space for files can be pre-allocated without zeroing the blocks first, making the process faster, and reducing fragmentation so storage media stays faster for longer. There are also improvements in ext4 and Btrfs handling. The swap memory subsystem has been overhauled, and should be faster. With RAM prices still high and thus renewed interest in memory and cache compression tools, we suspect that there's much more to do here.
There are, of course, many smaller changes, some of which we've previously covered – including the removal of a whole collection of ancient communications devices. In 2022, our own Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols introduced the new io_uring API. In doing so, he also mentioned the new eBPF functionality, which we had days previously attempted to summarize. In 7.1, those two meet: now eBPF code can handle io_uring scheduling.
The extensible kernel scheduler, which we've previously mentioned as an advanced feature of Oracle Linux's UEK-next kernel, has now been merged.
Kernel 7.1 has improved power management for both AMD and Intel chips, as well as battery-status reporting on Apple M1 and M2-based laptops. The security of KVM virtualization on Arm has been tightened up, and so has that around accessing PIDs (process IDs) in the /proc virtual filesystem. The CIFS network filesystem – or SMB, as most of us call it – now has explicit support for creating temporary files.
Intel FRED support debuted way back in kernel 6.9 but it's now on by default, and it helps performance on AMD processors as well. Kernel Rust support now needs Rust 1.85.
For a deep dive into all the changes, as ever, LWN is the place to go. All this and much, much more is described in the articles on the first half of the 7.1 merge window and the rest of the 7.1 merge window. ®
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Snotnose on Friday June 19, @12:00AM (4 children)
We were I/O bound, we knew we were I/O bound, but our boss insisted we put a single new fangled Pentium in the system to see if it helped. To my boss's chagrin, more efficient IPC and faster clock speeds don't help when you're I/O bound.
He didn't make a bad call, we had 32 '486 boxes in a network with serious network congestion and buying 1 Pentium proved we had no easy solution.
Trump's Grave will be the world's most popular open air toilet.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @01:18AM (3 children)
Not sure the time period you're referring to, but mid-90s I worked at a company that had big problems selling a product line because the product's servers were hard disk bound. They had tried faster Ethernet, Pentium, more RAM, etc. I made a RAID 0 to show proof of concept, it worked super well, I became hero. On my suggestion we started using Mylex RAID 5 and sold many systems to happy customers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ls671 on Friday June 19, @02:17PM (2 children)
Hard disk bound can be relative. Let me explain:
In 1998 one of our customer had a very busy website for the time. Disks were spinning like crazy producing IO delays and slowing the site down.
After examining the server, I recommended doubling the RAM.
The customer said it would be useless because barely any swap was used.
The swap wasn't used but the server didn't have enough memory to build buff/cache you can see if you run top for example.
He finally trusted me, we doubled the memory RAM and the customer told me his server was behaving like a Ferrari afterward. All the added memory went to IO buff/cache and that can speed up things far more then augmenting the IO bandwidth in some use case, e.g. lots of reads of the same files.
Everything I write is lies, including this sentence.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday June 19, @03:55PM
iotop was a thing by the mid linux 2.x series in the mid 90s and it's still usable/installable some years later.
Its pretty much top, but for IO. I literally installed it on a modern Ubuntu system and ran it a minute ago. Looks about the same as it used to.
You could modify your /etc/inittab to run regular top in console tty 9 and iotop in console tty 10 and then control-alt-F9 or control-alt-F10 or whatever function key. Usually distros had gettys running on virtual tty C-A-F1 thru C-A-F8. That's less popular now LOL. I also seem to recall modifying inittab to have one of the vty's running tail -F on /var/log/syslog or something like that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @02:03AM
You may have missed where I wrote that we tried more RAM. We maxxed out the motherboards we had. I remember it was more than $2,000 for the RAM.
Sure, in some cases more RAM will work. In our case we had multiple workstations reading from files much larger than the amount of RAM, and for whatever reason, caching wasn't working well enough, at all. I did many tests and it was all hard disk. 1 - 2 GB drives, which was pretty big in 1995. The RAID solved it.
It was Novell 3.12, which would do RAID 0 inherently, and was really fast- 5 wide SCSI drives. Of course we didn't ship RAID 0.
(Score: -1, Troll) by fen on Friday June 19, @12:09AM (4 children)
how about cleaning up the code that was written solely due to ego? oh--that's all of it?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 19, @01:21AM (1 child)
Sorry Mr. Gates that people have downmodded you.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by namefags_are_jerks on Friday June 19, @05:56AM
Mr de Raadt...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aafcac on Friday June 19, @02:04AM (1 child)
That depends a lot on just how bad the code is sometimes it's just faster to rewrite from scratch with knowledge of the pitfalls ahead rather than discovering them along the way.
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Saturday June 20, @02:57AM
And then we run in the well-known phenomenon known as "The Rewrite Trap". It's a complex and multifaceted issue so I won't try to explain it here. Suffice to say that many people or organisations who have attempted a rewrite find a mismatch between expectation and outcome. The system is often much improved after the second rewrite.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Friday June 19, @05:58AM (4 children)
PCMCIA will not be supported at all, or just that older drivers have been replaced by newer ones?
Some people still use old hardware.
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 4, Informative) by fraxinus-tree on Friday June 19, @09:55AM
Peope Can't Memorise Computer Industry Acronyms (PCMCIA) was removed some time ago. Or wasn't?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Unixnut on Friday June 19, @12:02PM (1 child)
Linux is not for those people anymore, which is odd for us who grew up with Linux when it was the "Hacker OS" that ran on anything and made a point of allowing the reuse/recycling of old HW that others had discarded.
My Mini-ITX machines actually had trouble installing both Linux and FreeBSD. After days of wasted effort I found out that this because their "486" branded install images are actually i686. It assumes certain CPU instructions exist which if they don't (like on the EPIA CPUs which are i586) it just crashes or gets stuck in a boot loop.
I am not sure the modern devs know or care about the 32-bit environment for a while now, otherwise the above would not have occurred. Just targeting pure i486 would have kept it working on the entire class of 32-bit x86 HW, but nobody bothered to check.
So I'm now learning NetBSD, which still supports i486, boots on my Mini-ITX and even my PrismII wifi card works on it out of the box. It is probably the best direction to go if you have older hardware you want to use for something other than a doorstop.
(Score: 2) by FuzzyTheBear on Friday June 19, @06:31PM
You can still use an older distro , older kernel , install it and that old hardware will keep on humming . Old RedHat 6,2 ,, a 7.0 . Latest FF might not work but eh :)
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday June 19, @06:32PM
What does that have to do with a 486? I've had laptops from 2010 with PCMCIA slots.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snospar on Friday June 19, @08:55AM (1 child)
My first proper PC was a 486DX with 16MB RAM (and now my GPU has 16GB RAM). The 486 served me well for many years and did at one stage have Linux installed on it.If I remember correctly it was pre-version 1.0 of Linux; downloaded at the University onto multiple 3.5" disks and it didn't have a GUI at all. Eventually I got Slackware on it but that was much later.
Now, get off my lawn!
Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday June 19, @03:46PM
SLS Softlanding Linux Solutions but you didn't download the "X" series of disks for X windows. Maybe you didn't have compatible video card hardware at the time.
My first PC hardware was hand me down / swapmeet PC-XT era stuff but my first linux box was 386 with 4 megs ram and 40 megs HD. 8 meg swap partition and 32 megs root partition.
IIRC SLS linux distro was more than one box of floppies but less than two. I downloaded from a local BBS although they also shipped CDroms with the images on them. I don't think you could install from cdrom back in the day.
IIRC "B" series of floppy disks was barely bootable if you could run "B" then you should start to download the "A" series to do a full install, "A" was the core OS that did more than barely boot, "C" series was the compiler, "K" series was kernel source code which expanded from one floppy to about 3 or so floppies in later versions, and "X" series of floppies was Xwindow but it was quite limited. There was a time when a bootable linux kernel source fit on a 1.44M floppy.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Friday June 19, @03:39PM (1 child)
There is no such thing and its not in the changelog. Its plausible.
1) There's no Baikal CPU. Its a fabless company that got TSMC to make a variety of MIPS, ARM, and RISC-V CPUs with their logo on the package. Thanks Russian Marketing Department for selling three different families/architectures of CPU under the same brand with similar model names over the years LOL. Good luck with that.
2) During the supply chain disruption era I wanted to play with MIPS and I thought it would be easier to get a dev board for an oddball, less competition. I was wrong, LOL, it was quite impossible but it was a blast from the past to hear about this today.
My guess is the journalist filter / AI filter got confused and reporting the removal of old MIPS stuff over the last three years or so is getting reported as an obscure Russian MIPS CPU losing support.
MIPS is still around in 2026 in embedded BTW. It's kind of surprising that AFAIK it's outliving the classic Z80.
My first encounter with MIPS was some Apollo/HP workstations in the early 90s they had a room of Sun pizza boxes and HP gear. It was pretty cool. Bluntly it was overkill for about 99% of the EE curriculum classwork. It's been awhile since 1992 and I don't remember them using HP-UX, which might be a HP 68K series thing only (or was it PA-RISC only?). I like retrocomputing as a hobby and MIPS doesn't get enough attention from the community. Theres the QEMU emulator and ... not much else. On the software side, the list of retro stuff for MIPS available today is very limited. I understand there's an Ultrix on MIPS cd image available from the usual locations. Ultrix from that era was a hodgepodge of BSD and SysV, even a long time later I can't say if its more "interesting" or more "headache". I suppose that experience is the point of fooling around with old retro computers.
MIPS is an interesting architecture. They designed it for multicore but not like you'd understand it today as the cores were designed to be asymmetric. So you'd get the "real CPU" and usually a FPU and usually some kind of graphics accelerator core. They had a boatload of registers to hopefully not touch memory very often (no need for external fancy cache hardware if your giant register file is essentially a small cache). Writing with "branch likely" instructions gave me a bit of a headache and they removed them in later versions.
MIPS was like that cool branch of evolution that never really took off. Interesting to look at and ponder alternative futures. What if the world had gone MIPS instead of ARM?
Anyway, yeah, the "Baikal" in the article might mean MIPS and MIPS is a fun journey down memory lane.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday June 19, @06:34PM
Back in the 90s I used to drool over the SGI boxes with MIPS processors. You could stuff 8 gig of ram and dual processors into an Octane in 1997.