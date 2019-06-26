from the HarfBuzz dept.
Typesetting, or the craft of mechanically or algorithmically placing characters on a page so they are pleasing to the beholder, is an interesting craft. It is related to calligraphy, which is the art or craft of manually (handwriting) placing characters on a page so they are pleasing to the beholder.
Typesetting Arabic script has its own peculiar challenges: the script is written from right to left; it is only cursive; some letter-forms vary according to whether they start a word, are in its body, or terminate the word; and justification is achieved by varying the width of portions of the letters in words, not by varying the spaces between words.
Modern operating systems, are in general, very bad at rendering Arabic script well.
This blog goes into a deep dive of the history of Arabic typesetting, and modern challenges.
Vita Nouva: An interactive introduction to the terrific experience of rendering Arabic typography and its technical debt
Quoting with some slight rewording and editing:
The rules for laying out classical Arabic script were written down by Ibn Muqla, Abbasid vizier and chief calligrapher, who served three caliphs in succession and was imprisoned by two of them; the third had his right hand amputated on a charge of treasonous correspondence, and Ibn Muqla then kept writing for the next several months by lashing a reed pen to the stump of his wrist, and was rewarded for what he wrote by having his tongue cut out, and died in prison around the year 940.
The system he wrote down outlasted everybody who hurt him by a thousand years. It is called al-khaṭṭ al-mansūb, the proportional script; every letterform measured in rhombic dots of the reed nib, every curve a defined arc of a defined circle, the alif a fixed number of dots high and anything else derived from the alif. Within that system the elongation is a drawn stroke with its own rules, which letter pairs accept it, how the curve swells and tapers, how many elongations a line may carry, where they may sit. The scribes also justified by choosing different shapes, because most letters have alternate forms of different widths, and a skilled hand selects among them as the margin approaches. In this tradition, you justify by reshaping the letters, not by spacing the words.
The tradition Ibn Muqla started did not stay with him; it was refined, in writing, by named human beings over the following six hundred years. Ibn al-Bawwāb in Baghdad, around the year 1022, smoothed out the proportions and produced the manuscript that defined Naskh for the rest of the millennium; a single Qurʾān in his hand survives in the Chester Beatty Library in Dublin, and you can date the Persian, Ottoman, and Mamluk traditions by how closely they follow it.
Print and the Arabic script met badly, and that meeting set the pattern for almost everything since: when the machine cannot do the script, simplify the script, ship it, and call it progress.
The first book printed in movable Arabic type was a book of hours, Kitāb Ṣalāt al-Sawāʿī, produced in 1514 in Fano, in the Papal States, by the Venetian printer Gregorio de' Gregori. It was set by craftsmen who could not read a word of what they were setting, and you can tell: letters detach at the joints, dots drift away from their letters, final forms turn up in the middle of words.
The press that finally did the script justice was the Bulaq Press, founded in Cairo by Muhammad Ali in 1820 and later renamed al-Maṭbaʿa al-Amīriyya, the state press. Doing it justice was gloriously expensive. Where a Latin fount needs somewhere around a hundred sorts, a serious naskh fount needed many hundreds: positional forms, ligatures, vowel marks, every one a separately cut piece of metal, and a compositor who could navigate that case fast enough to keep his job. The summit of the tradition is the 1924 Cairo Qurʾān, set at the Amiria Press, which standardised the text for the twentieth century and proved that metal could, with enough sorts and enough patience, walk right up to the manuscript page and look it in the eye.
Then the newspapers arrived...
...Amiri, the Naskh face that Khaled Hosny, an Egyptian doctor by training who taught himself OpenType tooling over the course of about a decade, built and released under the SIL Open Font License in 2011 and has polished continuously since. The name is the lineage: Amiri revives the typeface of al-Maṭbaʿa al-Amīriyya, the Bulaq Press face that set the 1924 Cairo Qurʾān, which means the best free Arabic font of the digital era is a one-man reconstruction of the best government-funded font of the metal era, and I never get tired of saying that sentence.
...
I have watched senior engineers, fluent in both Arabic and English, give up on writing a long email in Outlook on a Wednesday afternoon because the cursor would not behave, and switch to Arabic-only or English-only because the cognitive cost of fighting the editor exceeded the cost of monolingual phrasing.
This is the ordinary experience of writing mixed Arabic-English text in 2026, in every major editor, email client, and chat application I know of.
Multilingual typesetters carry a small pocketful of these invisible characters everywhere they go, like exorcists.
Much more in depth at the link.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @08:13AM
Is this not further proof of the supremacy of our one true belief in the almighty uncontested champion of reality fight club?
(Score: 1, Troll) by AnonTechie on Saturday June 20, @11:17AM (1 child)
Yes, I have had some experience with this issue in the late 1980s, when computer printers had to print both English and Arabic ... Hewlett-Packard had a dedicated team of Arabic experts in Egypt and Greece who were involved in the development. I guess this problem exists for other languages as well, for example: Hebrew, Chinese, Japanese, Korean ...
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday June 20, @03:53PM
I have all of one year experience with Japanese a long time ago, so I know I know little, but I do know they have the Romaji encoding to type latin script on keyboards.
I wonder if Arabic has a similar encoding. Probably not, or it wouldn't have been much of a story.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 20, @01:36PM
UK, Germany, France and Russia need to get this fixed asap. They're leaving almost half their populations out of the computer revolution.