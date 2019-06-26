Crew sheltered in SpaceX Dragon as aging Zvezda segment's cracks continue to test orbital nerve:
Russia's space agency Roscosmos intended to cut into part of the International Space Station (ISS) to determine the extent of leaks in the aging structure, according to a space agency source.
The Register was told that discussions involved a handsaw . Other reports have suggested cosmonauts planned to deploy a drill.
Whatever tool was involved, the plan made NASA sufficiently alarmed that the agency sent its astronauts scurrying into the relative safety of a SpaceX Dragon capsule docked at the ISS. Neither NASA nor Roscosmos has commented officially.
Russia's plan was to use the tool to learn more about the extent of the crack. NASA said: "This revised approach involved cutting a bracket to access better an area identified as a possible leak source for further inspection, using a method that could have resulted in elevated risk to the structure in the area."
However, this could have created unpredictable loads on other cracks. Eventually, the plan was called off in favor of more measurements and data gathering.
The SpaceX Crew-12 astronauts and NASA astronaut Chris Williams were forced to shelter in the Crew Dragon spacecraft earlier in June following a sharp increase in the rate of air leakage from the orbiting outpost. The offending area is the Zvezda service module's transfer tunnel, known by the Russian abbreviation PrK.
While more epoxy patches might address the problem in the short term, the fact that additional cracks have appeared suggests issues Zvezda has wider problems. That's not unexpected given the age of the craft, some parts of which date to the 1980s when it was a backup for the Mir space station. Russia launched Zvezda in 2000, so it's now endured decades of stress.
The module has leaked for years. In 2024, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen suggested one option for dealing with the cracks was to seal off the module once and for all. He told The Register: "The lucky point is that the cracks are confined to that chamber at the very end. So, as long as Russia is willing to forego that docking port, that wouldn't impact operations too badly."
The crew routinely keeps the hatch to the tunnel closed when not in use, but a more permanent solution might be necessary in light of the ongoing problems.
"So, yeah, worst case, you could seal it off," said Mogensen, "and I think the Space Station could continue. But of course, you never know what other problems might arise."
Mogensen's "worst case" is, according to reports, likely the way forward: permanently sealing off the affected segment. A sudden depressurization of the PrK segment is a risk NASA is no longer willing to take.
(Score: 4, Informative) by VLM on Saturday June 20, @06:15PM
The ISS has a bit of a latency problem.
A similar component would be the Prichal project. That's next to Zvezda its like a second airlock type of thing . Basically replaced an even older Pirs module which was too small to use all the ports because vehicles would be too close together, so Prichal is a big Zvezda or a big Pirs, kind of. (handwaving simplification).
I don't know when that project started... I can find on wikipedia the design review passed in 2011. It wasn't bolted to the ISS until 2021. So more than a decade.
I figure if they do a crash project to replace this segment, they can have it replaced by 2036.
And thats NASAs problem in a nutshell. Everything has to be incredibly expensive because its unreplaceable in practice and its too expensive to have redundancy or spares and its a circular problem. They can't have like 8 Pirs modules scattered all over the thing because they got one module that had to be perfect so it's infinitely expensive making 8 of them unaffordable. But if they had a microscopically less reliable less durable simpler model, they could afford like 50 of them (as if they'd have a place to install them all)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday June 20, @07:36PM
If they are, more or less, permanently going to seal the section off then why not just disconnect it and deorbit it? Looking at some images there doesn't seem to be anything beyond the module. It ends in a port. The question might be what will replace the "Service module — crew quarters, life support, propulsion and orbital reboost engines; the structural and functional centre of the Russian segment" if it is sealed off? Do they still sleep in that module? Just with the hatched closed followed by some kind of quick prayer? Hoping that there is not some kind of violent blow out or the leak are not bad enough this sleep cycle? Or is it just dead junk attached to the rest of the station?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-12984241 [bbc.co.uk]
https://orbitalradar.com/satellites/iss-modules [orbitalradar.com]