https://moultano.wordpress.com/2026/06/19/where-to-find-the-colors-your-screen-cant-show-you/
There are colors that I want to show you, but I can't. They exist in the real world. You probably saw some of them today, but I can't show them to you on a screen. A digital photograph can't capture them, and your screen can't display them. No game you've ever played has contained them. Unless you have specialized equipment, they are entirely absent from the digital world.
Most of them are cyans. On screens we live a life starved of cyans. It is shocking when you see one in person. They seem unfamiliar and intense in an otherworldly way. I want you to experience that, but again, I can't show them to you. Instead, I have to show you how to find them in the real world.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 20, @10:27PM (4 children)
Yeah, not really.
I took a photograph underwater, it had a really great blue - took photograph that to the hardware store and asked them to mix me a gallon of it. Nope. Machine outright refused, couldn't even come close - at least the chemical photo printing process showed it to me - although there was a famous variation between the Reds of Kodak products and the Greens of Fuji Film.
It's about gamut, and while your eyes only perceive 3 (sometimes 4 if you're a mutant - mutation happens on the X chromosome so twice as often in women), wavelengths plus absolute light/dark values at much higher sensitivity - the world is truly infinitely multi-spectral. In the 1990s a JPL scientist rode next to me on a flight MIA-LAX, she has been "on a mission" to take calibration readings over Pennekamp Reef from Key Largo for an aerial photography flyover mission to photograph the reef with a 22 wavelength multi-spectral camera that NASA/JPL used to develop scientific data about the reef - and other things around the world.
Computer monitors have dismal color rendering by comparison, you may think you can specify 8 bits of R,G,B intensity, but most commercial monitors don't even try to render more than 6, and I think 5,6,5 is very common - so, you only get 31 "flavors" (wait, that's ice cream) "intensities" of Red and Blue, and 63 of Green to make all the colors you ever see on the screen you likely gaze into for hours per day - and they don't quite trick your eyes into seeing the full gamut of colors that your eyes can perceive, even if you have non-mutant 3 cone types vision.
But, most people don't notice, most people don't care, and the mass market is there to serve "most people" - so, if you start deciding that you care and you want more, be prepared to pay more, a lot more if you're serious about accurate color rendering. There are some "professional" rigs for print production work and similar that only cost triple or so what a Smart-TV-as-monitor will cost you per pixel, beyond that... sky's the limit on what manufacturers will charge for specialty gear.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday June 21, @01:47AM (2 children)
What i read was, "You'll blow your mind seeing all the things you can't see!", click-bait and didn't click.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 21, @01:55AM (1 child)
Yeah, I've gotten very tired of articles about cool stuff that don't tell any of the cool stuff, just tease that they might say something interesting, eventually.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 21, @02:14AM
Everyone to their own - I found the article fascinating and a good description of the limits of our technology. It also reinforces my view that nature is incredible. My thanks to owl for submitting it, and jelizondo for picking it for publication.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 21, @02:08AM
This is VLM's other sock puppet account
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 21, @12:21AM (2 children)
1. Go to a stationary store, check out all the non-standard colors
2. Go to the hobby shop, and look at all their paint ("gun metal" - I always had a terrible time getting metallic colors on the monitor.)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 21, @01:58AM (1 child)
Metallic isn't a color so much as it is a texture.
There is no real RGB code or Pantone number for "gun metal" it's more an expression of how an object's reflection of light changes with angles and context. Metallic takes on more reflected colors of its surroundings than a flat color like "battleship grey" does.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by Undefined on Sunday June 21, @02:33AM
Some of what we cue on to perceive a metallic surface is the result of specular highlight behavior.
Generally, with a matte or conductive material, a specular highlight will approach the color of the material; with (again generally) with a non-conductive material, a specular highlight will approach the color of the applied light.
So with yellow paper illuminated by white light, for instance, the highlights approach white.
While with a gold metal sheet, the highlights will be golden.
With metals such as gold and copper, some visible frequencies get absorbed strongly because they have the correct energy to excite electrons in the metal to move from one band to another, and in so doing those energies are diffused into the metal itself. This causes some visible frequencies to be reduced in the reflected light, so the reflected light takes on the color of the metal.
The effect is most pronounced at the specular highlights because the intensity of the reflected light is highest there.
Reflectivity is another visual cue we associate with metals. For instance, mirrors were originally made with a tin+mercury amalgam. As this is essentially a white metal, it doesn't peak at a specific point in the spectrum, but we still (correctly) perceived it as metallic specifically due to the reflectivity.
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