A cyberattack on Australia's second-largest sugar producer has forced farmers to keep crops in the ground, and looks like denting their incomes.

Mackay Sugar, based in the Australian state of Queensland, processes sugar cane farmed in nearby districts. The company disclosed a cyberattack on June 10 and limited operations while it dealt with the fallout.

Some operations remain restricted, but the company said on Monday that it managed to perform some manual crushing at its Farleigh Mill site, working with sugar cane that was harvested before the attack.

"Significant progress has been made over the weekend in restoring the systems that support cane supply, harvesting, and mill operations," Mackay Sugar said in a statement.

"Steam trials are now underway, and subject to final validation activities, some harvesting is expected to recommence this week in preparation for the staged restart of crushing operations later this week."

While the company is optimistic it can resume crushing, it's advised growers not to harvest their crops for the time being.

That edict works for Mackay Sugar because sugar producers need to process crops within 48 hours of harvest. Doing so preserves high sugar content and overall yield. Delaying the processing for any longer after harvesting could result in sucrose converting to simple sugars, unwanted fermentation, and lower yields.

But late harvesting can reduce the quality of cane, reducing the price they earn for their crops. Interrupted harvesting also impacts the railways used to move cane from farms to mills.

Mackay Sugar acknowledged the impact its downtime could have on growers and other partners, and committed to restoring systems safely.

"We are communicating directly and regularly with our employees, growers, and key partners," it said. "We recognise the impact this incident is having on our growers, and we are doing everything we can to support them and to safely resume full operations as soon as possible.

"We take our responsibility to protect our systems, operations, and information very seriously. We apologise for any disruption this incident has caused and will continue to provide updates as we continue our investigation."