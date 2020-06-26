Fable requires much less expertise and detailed prompting from the human user. You can give it a difficult goal and it will figure out novel and unexpected ways to satisfy it, finding loopholes in whatever constraints you or the system have imposed on it.

"Relentlessly proactive" is how AI researcher Simon Willison described it. Another descriptor might be "creative." Experienced AI developers have had that combination of creativity and proactivity since last year, but Fable puts it within easy reach of everyone.

In the hands of someone with a legitimate problem that needs solving, that can be an incredibly useful capability. But in the hands of someone who wants to do harm, it can be equally dangerous. AIs don't have a moral compass in the same way that people do. They are agents of the wants and desires of the people who prompt them.

That points to the real problem with relentlessly proactive AI. In language, wants and desires are always underspecified. If I ask you to get me some coffee, you would probably pour me a cup from the coffeepot, or buy one from a nearby coffee shop.

You couldn't buy me a pound of raw beans, or a coffee plantation. You wouldn't order a cup of coffee for delivery next month. You wouldn't find a nearby person, rip a cup of coffee out of their hands, and bring it to me. I wouldn't have to specify any of the million limitations to my request; you would just know.