Everything in life has an expiry date, and that holds true even for the best SSDs on the market. A fascinating experiment conducted by the YouTube channel WolfyTech shows that SSDs are more durable than we think, even if they were released 16 years ago.

Over the course of the experiment, the channel wrote one petabyte of data to the drive, and the SSD, despite having over 60,000 hours of power-on time, continues to function and shows no signs of catastrophic failure.

The NAND in SSDs gradually degrades over time as you write or erase data, similar to the wear and tear your car or virtually any other electronic device in your house experiences. Just as cars come with a manufacturer's warranty defined by either years of use or a certain number of miles, whichever comes first, SSDs also come with a warranty defined by either years of use or a metric known as TBW (Terabytes Written).

However, there is a common misconception that when SSD exceeds its TBW rating, it will immediately stop working or become unusable. In reality, the TBW value is simply a guideline that manufacturers establish for warranty coverage. The statistical-based rating is not a definitive indicator of when the drive will fail. Contrary to popular belief, chipmakers don't program NAND to self-destruct when it surpasses the TBW threshold.

To revisit the car analogy, just as a car can run fine beyond 100,000 miles, an SSD can continue to function after exceeding its TBW rating. However, just as older cars may require more frequent maintenance and become less predictable over time, SSDs that surpass their TBW threshold may gradually become less reliable. This is due to the physical wear that accumulates in the drive’s NAND flash memory cells through repeated Program/Erase (P/E) cycles.