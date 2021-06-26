"I consider this a success already, just from the fact that we're even going to try this." :
Just 10 months ago, NASA asked three companies if they could do something nobody had done before. Could they build and launch a satellite to save a $500 million astronomy mission at risk of crashing back to Earth? What's more, could they do it in less than a year on a tight budget?
Katalyst Space Technologies, a startup founded in 2020, presented the most compelling solution. "They came back with a response that was technically and programmatically plausible, and then we were like, 'Yeah, let's do it,'" said Shawn Domagal-Goldman, director of NASA's astrophysics division.
That was in August of last year. In September, NASA awarded Katalyst a $30 million contract to build, test, and launch a small satellite to chase down Swift and latch onto it with three robotic arms. Then, Katalyst's Link servicing spacecraft will boost Swift's orbit back to a safe operating altitude, allowing it to resume scientific observations. Easier said than done.
The Swift observatory is flying in low-Earth orbit, where the outermost layers of the atmosphere still exert some aerodynamic influence on satellites. The spacecraft launched in November 2004 on a mission to detect gamma-ray bursts, the most powerful explosions in the known Universe. Despite its age, astrophysicists still rely on Swift's multi-wavelength instruments to identify and locate gamma-ray bursts for follow-up observations by other observatories.
But there's a hitch. Swift lacks any thrusters to maintain its orbit, so aerodynamic drag has gradually caused its altitude to decay. The observatory launched into an orbit roughly 363 miles (585 km) above the Earth. As of Thursday, Swift was flying at 225 miles (363 km). The decay rate will increase as the spacecraft dips into denser layers of the atmosphere until Swift finally burns up during reentry.
Swift is losing altitude faster than anticipated due to a period of extraordinary solar activity in recent years. An active Sun puffs up Earth's atmosphere, creating higher drag for satellites in low-Earth orbit. Satellites and space debris routinely reenter the atmosphere, and most of Swift is likely to burn up before it falls to Earth's surface.
"But this was not just any spacecraft," Domagal-Goldman said. "This is an observatory with unique capabilities for astrophysics, similar to what its name would imply. It is a swift observatory that can quickly pivot across the night sky to find things that go boom in the night ... So we decided, yeah, we want to go save this one, this time, because of how special it is. But then we had a different challenge of time was running out."
[...] "We didn't send out a solicitation because we didn't have time to," Domagal-Goldman told Ars. "Normally, that's what we would do, but those solicitations take time for the respondents to respond and for us to review them. Instead, what we did was we looked at who we had on contract already to do technology development, and we asked three teams that were on contract to do a study for what they could do."
Katalyst was already working on a commercial demonstration mission for its Link servicing platform. Upon its selection by NASA for the Swift rescue mission, Katalyst quickly pivoted that private investment to meet the agency's need.
In order to do that, the company's leaders knew they had to accept some additional risk. Katalyst quickly put out orders to suppliers for all the parts required to assemble the Link spacecraft. In some cases, Katalyst found their suppliers couldn't deliver in time, and they decided to build parts themselves. Engineers also streamlined the Link spacecraft's test campaign to meet NASA's deadline.
"We're in an unusual situation where the schedule dictates how much risk we're willing to accept, rather than the other way around," said Kieran Wilson, Link's principal investigator at Katalyst. "The clock is ticking on Swift's descent, so we have to find a balance between testing and problem solving that gives the mission the best chance of success."
Link is just the second space mission developed by Katalyst after a technology demonstration launched in 2024 by Atomos Space, a company Katalyst acquired last year.
[...] Whatever happens after Link's launch, NASA and its partners believe they've written a new template for how to do a responsive space mission.
"Some would call it the first of its kind, a robotic spacecraft that can go and capture an unprepared satellite," said Robert Lamontagne, vice president for strategic partnerships at Katalyst. "It's a commercial mission, first and foremost. It's doing an operational, real-world objective. It's not just a demonstration, and we're doing this as a service ... This is really a blueprint for commercial and government partnerships."
"From a programmatics standpoint, I consider this a success already, just from the fact that we're even going to try this," Domagal-Goldman said.