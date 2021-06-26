I'm sorry, Dave. I can't install that repo that will totally hose your system:
Python developer Roman Imankulov nearly took the bait. The fact that he didn't can be chalked up to human intuition and AI code vetting.
A person claiming to be a recruiter from a small crypto startup got in touch through LinkedIn, looking for help with what she described as proof-of-concept code that didn't work. The company, she explained, needed a lead engineer.
As Imankulov described the exchange in a blog post, the recruiter asked him to look into an issue with a deprecated Node module. Something about the request seemed off.
"I'd heard, as probably all of us have, about those types of attacks," Imankulov explained in a phone interview. "And I was like, 'what if this could be I could be the target?' It was just based on the past experience that I had."
So he took the unusual step of spinning up a VPS on Hetzner where he cloned the repo. He then used his Pi coding agent (running Codex) to conduct a read-only analysis of the code.
"I ran an agent to test how it worked, and I was almost certain that it would return to me 'everything is clear, the code is ugly but in general it's safe to run and just go ahead and perform your review,'" he explained. "To my surprise, almost immediately the agent returned a response like, 'Don't run this code, just walk away because there's a trap.'"
The AI model had flagged one of the files, app/test/index.js.
The file contained a backdoor. It took the form of a server URL, fragmented to look like a test suite configuration, and a network request that will run anything the server sends in response to the request.
Imankulov credited his AI agent with catching details that he had missed.
"I opened this code myself and I skimmed through this code and it looked to me like just, you know, a regular sloppy file written by a sloppy developer," he said. "So I just scroll down, [thinking] 'Yeah, yeah, it's awful, but you know if they can pay me to fix this code, I don't mind.' But the agent in the very same file found the exact vulnerability that I overlooked."
Just installing the repo using npm would have been sufficient to trigger the backdoor. The repo's package.json file contained a "prepare" post-installation hook designed to run the script following the installation process.
The referenced malicious repo is no longer accessible – presumably GitHub removed it in response to Imankulov's complaint – but a clone can still be found.
"What makes this attack insidious is how it hijacks standard developer workflows," explained Devashri Datta, independent open source and security architect, in an email to The Register. "The adversary didn't rely on the target executing a suspicious binary; they relied on the target running a routine command: npm install.
"By burying the execution logic inside the prepare lifecycle hook within package.json, the malicious payload triggers automatically during dependency resolution. This isn't a novel technique, but it remains highly effective precisely because developers run npm install on autopilot. The string fragmentation used to assemble the malicious URL, piecing together a domain from small constants, was deliberate obfuscation designed to defeat static analysis tools that scan for hardcoded indicators of compromise."
Imankulov said that the commits in the malicious repo appeared to be the work of a developer with an established web presence and body of work. But when he contacted the supposed author, the dev said he had been impersonated on GitHub more than once and didn't write that code.
The recruiter's LinkedIn profile referenced a real arts journalist, though Imankulov believes the associated profile was faked. His online interactions with the recruiter suggested a level of technical knowledge not evident in her work history.
[...] "Historically, the guidance was to sandbox untrusted code or review it manually," she said. "Here, Roman deployed a local AI agent in a constrained, read-only environment to analyze the codebase before executing anything. This is a useful counterpoint to the dominant narrative around AI as an offensive threat vector. Used defensively at the developer endpoint, an AI agent isn't susceptible to fatigue or social pressure; it simply surfaces anomalous behavior, such as a test suite initiating an outbound network connection to retrieve unverified code, in seconds."
[...] Datta said the incident underscores why enterprise software supply chain security had to extend beyond the perimeter of the corporate network.
"Attackers are now shifting left all the way to individual engineering endpoints before a single line of code enters the corporate supply chain," she said. "When a developer's local workstation is compromised during what appears to be a routine job interview, that machine frequently holds active SSH keys, cloud provider tokens, and live access to internal repositories."
Proper defense, Datta contends, requires enforcing technical guardrails such as isolated developer containers or secure cloud workstations for evaluating third-party or untrusted code.
"Emerging frameworks are beginning to extend exploitability context down to the workstation layer itself, recognizing that VEX-style signal needs to travel further left than the enterprise SBOM inventory if it is to intercept threats at the point of introduction," she said. ®
(Score: 2) by jb on Monday June 22, @08:00AM
Came here hoping to see a story about the dev being saved by Intuition (with a capital I), the venerable UI library from the Amiga OS. Now that would have been quite something!