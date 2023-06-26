Sit down to do real work, the kind that asks something of your brain, and notice how long you can actually hold it. Charles Dickens wrote from roughly nine to two. Henri Poincaré, the mathematician, worked just enough to get his mind around a problem, about four hours a day. G.H. Hardy thought four hours was the ceiling for a mathematician, full stop. The Fields Medalist June Huh, according to Quanta Magazine, manages about three hours of focused work on a good day.

That is a strange pattern to sit with, given that most of us have built our days around eight hours, as if the brain runs on the same fuel gauge as a factory shift. For me it is a couple of hours before the words start coming out as mud, and I suspect I am not unusual. The figures we still talk about for their thinking seem, quietly, to have agreed.

The standard working week is a relatively recent idea, the product of decades of labor activism and given legal force in the US by the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, which capped the maximum workweek.

Charles Darwin is the case that sticks with me. As author Alex Soojung-Kim Pang tells it in a Nautilus essay, Darwin did a couple of focused stretches in the morning, and by around noon he would announce that "I've done a good day's work". The rest of the day went to walking, naps, letters, reading. He produced a body of work that reshaped how we understand life on earth, and he did the heavy lifting in roughly four hours.

The mathematician G.H. Hardy seems to have thought four hours was simply the ceiling. As Pang recounts, Hardy told his friend C.P. Snow that "Four hours creative work a day is about the limit for a mathematician." One mathematician's opinion is not a universal law. But hearing it from someone of his stature makes me feel a little less guilty about my own fading after lunch.

The argument Pang builds in his book Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less is that the walking and the naps were not time off from the thinking. They were part of it. As he puts it in the essay drawn from the book, figures like Darwin and his neighbor John Lubbock "weren't accomplished despite their leisure; they were accomplished because of it." I think he is right. The busiest weeks of my own working life have rarely been the ones where I made anything I was proud of, and I have stopped pretending that is a coincidence.

The obvious objection is that Darwin had a private income and no inbox. Most of us cannot tell our boss we have done a good day's work and wander off to walk the dog at noon. Fair enough. I am not suggesting you try.

What I take from it is gentler than that. The interesting figures here did not do nothing for the rest of the day. They did the shallow, mundane work, the correspondence and the admin, in the lower-energy hours, and they protected a small window for the work that actually mattered. That is the lesson worth stealing.

So here is where I land. The eight-hour day, applied to work that asks anything real of your brain, is a mistake. It was designed for assembly lines and we kept it out of habit. If three or four hours is the genuine ceiling for the people doing the deepest thinking we have on record, then the rest of an eight-hour day is theatre — answering email, sitting in meetings, performing busyness for whoever is watching.