General Motors is facing renewed scrutiny over automation at its flagship EV assembly plant after adding dozens of robots to the production line months after cutting more than 1,000 jobs. The changes at Factory Zero in Detroit highlight the growing tension between automakers seeking greater efficiency and workers concerned about the future of manufacturing employment.

Factory Zero has played a central role in GM's electric vehicle strategy, producing models such as the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV. The facility was once promoted as a symbol of the company's transition toward an electric future and a source of new manufacturing jobs.

Instead, the plant has experienced a series of production adjustments, temporary shutdowns, and workforce reductions as EV demand has fluctuated. Those challenges have now been accompanied by a larger investment in automation technology.