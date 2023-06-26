from the body-panels dept.
General Motors has delivered a stark lesson in modern American manufacturing: when government-pushed electric vehicle mandates meet market reality, it is the American worker who pays the price:
General Motors is facing renewed scrutiny over automation at its flagship EV assembly plant after adding dozens of robots to the production line months after cutting more than 1,000 jobs. The changes at Factory Zero in Detroit highlight the growing tension between automakers seeking greater efficiency and workers concerned about the future of manufacturing employment.
Factory Zero has played a central role in GM's electric vehicle strategy, producing models such as the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV. The facility was once promoted as a symbol of the company's transition toward an electric future and a source of new manufacturing jobs.
Instead, the plant has experienced a series of production adjustments, temporary shutdowns, and workforce reductions as EV demand has fluctuated. Those challenges have now been accompanied by a larger investment in automation technology.
From AutoBlog.com:
The UAW (United Auto Workers) Local 22 president, who represents workers at the plant, confirmed they are Fanuc-made machines and says his members are "disgusted." In an interview with Crain's Detroit Business, he said, "It's always a concern when you see a robot coming to a plant, especially after they have laid off over a thousand people. They say it's the wave of the future, and if that's so, they're taking away jobs from people." The union has filed grievances. GM has said the cobots improve safety and ergonomics. Both things can be true, and probably are.
To be fair, GM was never subtle about the direction of travel. At its GM Forward event in late 2025, Barra and her senior team spent considerable time outlining how AI and automation would shape manufacturing going forward. Earlier that year, when announcing a tie-up with NVIDIA to develop factory robotics, Barra said: "AI not only optimizes manufacturing processes and accelerates virtual testing but also helps us build smarter vehicles while empowering our workforce to focus on craftsmanship. By merging technology with human ingenuity, we unlock new levels of innovation in vehicle manufacturing and beyond."
Also at MSN and The New York Post.
Previously: General Motors Lays Off Hundreds Of US Workers
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A major American auto manufacturer reportedly laid off about 1,000 of its employees on Monday, including about 600 workers based in the U.S. in a bid to streamline current operations:
General Motors (GM) is making cuts in its software and services business, which was recently put under the command of two former Apple executives in a partial retreat from a hiring spree over the last several years, according to The Wall Street Journal. Monday's layoffs stand as the most recent job cuts at GM, which reached buyout agreements with approximately 5,000 salaried employees in 2023 as part of a cost-cutting effort and got rid of several hundred executive positions in February of that year, according to Reuters.
[...] The layoffs are not related to a specific cost-reduction initiative but are instead a result of the company leadership's review of the business and an effort to find more opportunities for efficiency, a GM spokesperson told the DCNF [Daily Caller News Foundataion]. Monday's job cuts followed a decision by the two new GM executives from Apple, Baris Cetinok and Dave Richardson, to streamline the service and software business, sources familiar with the matter told the WSJ.
The spokesperson could not comment as to how many jobs were affected by Monday's actions but said that around 600 jobs would be affected at the company's global technical center in Warren, Michigan.
Previously: GM to Slash 1500 Jobs at Lordstown, Ohio Plant
Related: Tesla Lays Off 'More Than 10%' of its Global Workforce