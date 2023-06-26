In 2024, Dana A. Goward, founder of the Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation, received a call from an anonymous British researcher, He said that interference from space was more than a possibility — he had observed it. Examining data from terrestrial reference stations operated by the International Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Service, he had noticed instances in which GPS signal strength had decreased markedly. In each case it was for less than ten seconds, but the events had been recorded by stations across a very broad section of northern Europe. The researcher consented to the Foundation sharing these findings.

Todd Humphreys of the University of Texas at Austin and his student Zach Clements analyzed ground station data spanning from January 2019 to April 2026; they identified 75 days with at least one widespread GNSS interference event. The paper mentioned (PDF, HTML, abstract), "The interference peak is centered at 1577.5 MHz, about 2 MHz above the GPS L1 center frequency of 1575.42 MHz. In addition to tracked GPS L1 C/A signals, tracked Galileo E1 and BeiDou B1C/B1A signals also exhibited a concurrent drop in CNR during interference events." Humphreys and his colleagues calculated that the source had to be at least 1,200 kilometers above the Earth, But they couldn't go further.

Later, Humphreys received an email stating that radio stations in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Trondheim, Norway, had captured raw interference signal data on February 11, 2026. By examining the difference in timing when that signal arrived at the two different stations, Humphreys and Clements calculated a "quasi-hyperboloid surface", stretching tens of thousands of kilometers into space where the interference satellite must have been located. The margin of error represented by the thickness of that surface was only five meters.

A comparison of suspect satellite orbits with the quasi-hyperboloid surface showed that only one satellite's orbit aligned perfectly—the Russian satellite Cosmos 2546, which are designed to provide early warnings when they detect ballistic missile launches. This discovery has raised concerns regarding Russian electronic warfare capabilities. An EU spokesperson told The New York Times that the EU has launched an investigation into these incidents but that the results remain classified, while The press office for the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. said they don't have a comment on that.

[...] Perhaps most damning, Humphreys' team has found that the same Russian constellation has been impacting signals from China's BeiDou satellite navigation system in an almost identical way since June 2020.

It is clear that one of this Russian constellation's primary capabilities is disruption and denial of America's GPS and China's BeiDou navigation systems, should the Kremlin decide to do so. A slight change in frequency and an increase in transmitted power is all that is needed to prevent reception of one or both systems across continental size areas.