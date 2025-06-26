Nvidia's New AI Racks Run on 45°C Liquid Cooling Without Traditional Chillers. Nvidia has unveiled a liquid-cooled AI data centre design that it says can bring water use close to zero. The company says higher operating temperatures and closed-loop cooling could cut power demand, even as Amazon's figures show how water-intensive current data centres remain. Amazon recently reported that its global data centres used about 2.5 billion gallons , or about 9.46 billion litres, of water in a single year.

Nvidia announced at CES 2026 that its next-generation Rubin AI GPU racks can operate using 45°C liquid cooling without requiring conventional water chillers, sparking significant stock declines among major data-center cooling equipment manufacturers.

At CES 2026, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang revealed that the company's new Rubin-generation Vera Rubin NVL72 GPU platform operates on 45-degree-Celsius liquid-loop cooling, eliminating the need for large-scale water chillers. Huang described this innovation as "basically cooling this supercomputer with hot water," positioning Rubin as the successor to Blackwell architecture.