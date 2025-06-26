from the slop-bubble dept.
Jacobin has an interview with Cory Doctorow about the pending implosion of the AI bubble:
Worrying about whether AI can do your job is a blind alley, Cory Doctorow argues. The real danger is AI's bubble: a speculative fantasy built on convincing bosses to replace workers with systems that can't actually do what their salesmen promise.
As artificial intelligence continues its inexorable march through human institutions, its popularity appears to be reaching an early nadir. So far, the sector's behavior almost seems tailor-made to provoke a negative response. In San Francisco, billboards and bus stop ads exhort employers to STOP HIRING HUMANS. Workers across the country brace for layoffs blamed on AI, and AI companies spend hundreds of billions of dollars on environmentally destructive data centers. You can't talk to a customer service rep anymore, only a chatbot that tells you lies. AI slop is filling up social media feeds, Spotify playlists, and even academic journals and newspapers.
One additional factor is that tech workers failed to unionize while they had the upper hand in the early decades of the WWW. Now those chickens are coming home to roost.
Previously:
(2026) Anthropic Eyes an IPO as Big Tech's AI Cash Crunch Comes for Wall Street
(2026) OpenAI Secures Record $110 Billion Funding Round Backed By Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank
(2025) AI Coding is Massively Overhyped, Report Finds
(2024) US Stock Plunge: Could The AI Bubble Burst?
... and many more.
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Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Amid fears of a US recession, there seems to be growing impatience among investors when it comes to the massive investment Big Tech has made into their AI products.
It has been a tough time for Big Tech in the stock market, as some of the biggest companies in the world have shed hundreds of billions in value after their latest earnings failed to meet the growing demands of investors.
[...] The value of some of these companies has soared in recent years, thanks to the major focus on AI technology, which has been a hot topic in the tech industry. But recent shifts in the stock market meant these companies were on track to lose roughly $800bn in value, Reuters reports.
The reason for the plunge is tied to fears of a potential recession in the US. For example, recent jobs data for the country was worse than expected. These concerns have caused a knock-on effect, with stock markets facing turmoil in Europe, Japan and Ireland.
But another concern among investors is the heavy financing many of these companies have put in AI technology, with the payoff coming too slowly for some Wall Street investors. This is despite the major boost this focus has had – Microsoft and Nvidia in particular saw their valuations grow massively over the past couple of years thanks to the recent AI boom.
[...] In a recent letter from activist investor group Elliot Management referenced by the Financial Times, the group described AI as overrated and claimed Nvidia is “in bubble land”.
One looming concern in the AI sector is the future of OpenAI, one of the key sparks of the generative AI hype since the launch of its product ChatGPT. Microsoft has been a major investor into OpenAI. But recent reports suggest OpenAI is burning through billions of dollars to stay afloat.
The AI industry has made major promises about its tech boosting the productivity of developers, allowing them to generate copious amounts of code with simple text prompts.
But those claims appear to be massively overblown, as The Register reports, with researchers finding that productivity gains are modest at best — and at worst, that AI can actually slow down human developers.
In a new report, management consultants Bain & Company found that despite being "one of the first areas to deploy generative AI," the "savings have been unremarkable" in programming.
"Generative AI arrived on the scene with sky-high expectations, and many companies rushed into pilot projects," the report reads. "Yet the results haven't lived up to the hype."
First off, "developer adoption is low" even among the companies that rolled out AI tools, the management consultancy found.
Worse yet, while some assistants saw "ten to 15 percent productivity boosts," the savings most of the time "don't translate into positive returns."
It's yet another warning shot, highlighting concerns that even in one of the most promising areas, the AI industry is struggling to live up to its enormous hype. That's despite companies pouring untold billions of dollars into its development, with analysts openly fretting about an enormous AI bubble getting closer to popping.
OpenAI has closed a new funding round that could total $110 billion, valuing the ChatGPT maker at $730 billion pre-money and potentially putting it on course for an IPO in the second half of the year:
The new funding round comes on top of the $40 billion already on OpenAI's balance sheet, giving the company more runway to rapidly expand and develop new models and AI infrastructure. OpenAI expects to remain unprofitable until 2030, when management forecasts it will turn free cash flow positive.
In a separate release, Amazon detailed its major multi-year partnership with OpenAI, centered on enterprise AI infrastructure, distribution, and custom model development.
Here are the highlights of the Amazon-OpenAI investment:
- Amazon will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, with $15 billion upfront and another $35 billion later if certain conditions are met.
- AWS and OpenAI will jointly build a "Stateful Runtime Environment" powered by OpenAI models and offered through Amazon Bedrock, aimed at helping customers run AI apps and agents with persistent context, memory, tool access, and compute.
- AWS becomes the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier, OpenAI's enterprise platform for building and managing teams of AI agents.
- OpenAI will expand its AWS infrastructure commitment by $100 billion over 8 years, on top of an existing $38 billion agreement.
- As part of that, OpenAI will use roughly 2 gigawatts of AWS Trainium capacity, spanning Trainium3 and future Trainium4 chips, to support Frontier, Stateful Runtime, and other advanced workloads.
- OpenAI and Amazon will also develop custom OpenAI-based models for Amazon's customer-facing apps, giving Amazon teams another model option alongside its in-house Nova family.
"OpenAI and Amazon share a belief that AI should show up in ways that are practical and genuinely useful for people," OpenAI boss Sam Altman stated, adding, "Combining OpenAI's models with Amazon's infrastructure and global reach helps us put powerful AI into the hands of businesses and users at real scale."
Altman commented on today's announcement, saying, "As long as revenue keeps growing, the deals are not circular."
Previously:
- $100 Billion Mega Deal Between OpenAI and Nvidia is on Ice
- Venture Capital Valuations of AI Startups Surge and Raise Fears of an AI Bubble Forming
The Claude developer is one of a trio of tech firms expected to go public this year, alongside SpaceX and OpenAI:
The artificial intelligence developer Anthropic took a tentative first step Monday toward becoming a publicly traded company, a move that would give it access to a huge pool of investors' money while opening its books.
Anthropic said Monday in an announcement that it had confidentially submitted a draft Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which allows the company to go public after the SEC's review. Anthropic said it has not yet set the number of shares to be offered or what prices, and that the move will "depend on market conditions and other factors."
The Claude-maker is one of three big tech firms expected to have initial public offerings this year amid what some call an "AI gold rush." SpaceX, the Elon Musk-owned rocket company that also includes the Starlink ISP, the AI lab xAI, and the social network now known as X, filed for an IPO in May. Anthropic's major rival, ChatGPT maker OpenAI, is expected to follow suit soon.
The frenzied IPO race reflects the market's eagerness to cash in on its trillion-dollar bets, as AI companies rush to secure the massive funding needed to survive. The AI industry is capital-intensive, driven by the immense costs of maintaining the computing power required to train large language models, as well as the data centers, silicon and energy grids to keep them running.
[...] The AI industry has been a highly speculative landscape, where valuation is determined by a company's future potential rather than current profits. An online tracker of revenue and losses found that more than twice as much money has been spent on AI development as has been made back, pointing to billions of dollars in debt. The only major company to come out ahead is Nvidia, which makes the chips at the center of the AI gold rush.
Critics point out that AI companies have raised capital through manipulated accounting, using "annualized" revenue spikes and ignoring core costs to hide poor margins, thereby misleading investors.
"Their valuations are, at this point, so high that it's becoming increasingly impractical to raise more capital, and their investors are likely demanding some kind of liquidity event," said Ed Zitron, author of the Where's Your Ed At newsletter and host of the Better Offline podcast.