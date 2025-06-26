Taiwan's drone spending plans for defense could also boost business overseas:
Taiwan's existence as a self-governing democracy may depend heavily on having enough military drones to discourage any attempted invasion by China's military. As the Taiwanese government aims to boost domestic production of military drones and Taiwanese citizens sign up for drone flight training, Taiwanese companies are forming international partnerships to sell more drones to the US military and other overseas buyers.
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense proposed a special budget that would spend $6.6 billion over six years on buying drones made in Taiwan, according to the Central News Agency that represents the national news service of Taiwan. Presented on June 18, the budget proposal would allow the government to buy more than 208,000 coastal attack drones, along with more than 1,400 coastal reconnaissance drones and 1,320 uncrewed surface vessels, between 2026 and 2031.
That would be a significant boost to the Taiwanese military arsenal that currently includes just 5,000 US-made attack drones and domestically produced drones, according to Resilience Media. During military exercises in early June, Taiwanese soldiers fired Altius-600 loitering munition drones—made by a subsidiary of the US military technology company Anduril Industries—from towed flatbed launchers to strike offshore targets, according to USNI News. In another exercise earlier this year, Taiwanese Marines used Taiwan-made drones to similarly strike targets at sea.
Beyond bolstering Taiwan's national defense, Taiwanese government spending on domestically produced drones could provide a critical boost to Taiwanese drone manufacturers. Some Taiwanese companies, notably Thunder Tiger, have pitched their drone technology and components to the US military and European buyers as alternatives to drones made in China, while also establishing international technology and manufacturing partnerships to pave the way for more exports.
Taiwan has already exported $115 million of fully assembled drones between January and March 2026, exceeding the $93 million in total drone exports for the entire year of 2025, according to Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai in an announcement on April 30. The premier is an appointed principal advisor to Taiwan's president and leads the executive branch of the Taiwanese government.
[...] However, Taiwan's homegrown drone ambitions face plenty of challenges, including political disagreement. The special budget proposal for Taiwan's military to purchase Taiwanese drones represents an attempt to break a political deadlock in Taiwan's Legislature, where the majority consists of the opposition parties Kuomintang and the Taiwan People's Party. That majority coalition vetoed funding for domestically produced drones before passing a reduced defense budget bill in May.
Despite having a drone supply chain bolstered by chipmaking and electronics expertise, Taiwan faces an uphill battle in matching the manufacturing output and market dominance of China's drone industry. The Shenzhen-based drone company DJI alone has between 70 and 80 percent global market share for commercial drones and is known for producing high-quality drones at extremely competitive prices.
"For the international market, how do you persuade other foreign governments to use Taiwanese-made drones two or three times more expensive than DJI's?" said Ting-Wei Lin, a non-resident fellow at DSET, in a Resilience Media interview.
[...] Some inspiration may come from Ukraine's example. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine could only produce several thousand FPV drones per year, according to Just Security. By 2025, Ukrainian government and industry efforts had boosted domestic FPV drone production to about 3 million drones—and Ukraine's defense industry could produce more than 8 million such drones in 2026.
Meanwhile, Taiwanese civil defense groups are also taking a cue from Ukraine's example and offering more lessons in flying drones, The Guardian reported. Because, despite the recent wartime demonstrations of AI-powered battlefield drones, most drones still rely heavily on human operators one way or another.