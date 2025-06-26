From academic toss-aside to cloud substrate:
Today Postgres is one of the most widely used database systems, but its launch and subsequent development were inauspicious to say the least.
If it weren't for a league of exceptionally devoted open source contributors, it probably would be another forgotten also-ran just like Ingres, the database system on which it was based ("Postgres" was shorthand for "Post-Ingres").
The creator of both systems, Michael Stonebraker, is perhaps the preeminent database pioneer in the field. Earlier this month, he spoke at PGDay, a conference in Boston hosted by the U.S. PostgreSQL Association, where he detailed the complicated history of the open source database system, which actually existed long before the term "open source" was even uttered.
In a sense, "Postgres is the epitome of open source software, because it doesn't belong to anybody. It was picked up by this team of programmers without any specific affiliation," Stonebraker said.
Stonebraker essentially abandoned Postgres in the mid-1990s. But instead of fading into obscurity, the codebase was salvaged by a fiercely-dedicated volunteer community that bolted on standard SQL while preserving Stonebraker's revolutionary extensible architecture.
Three decades later, this stubbornly-independent database has become the bedrock of modern cloud infrastructure.
When it comes to relational database systems, British computer scientist and then-IBM employee Ted Codd got the ball rolling in 1970. A database is where you store your data so it can be queried in a predictable way. A database system is the software that manages the database (don't confuse the two).
That year, Codd decreed that all data should be stored in tables and accessed using a high-level query language. IBM implemented Codd's idea in System R, and created SQL as the query language. The results were eventually rolled into IBM's DB2.
Stonebraker, then an assistant professor at UC Berkeley, also implemented Codd's ideas. Stonebraker and his team of grad students created not only a working prototype, but a full-scale implementation – he later cofounded a startup, Relational Technology, to sell Ingres commercially. Ingres did not use SQL, but instead employed another query language, QUEL (Query Language), although the fundamentals were similar.
A relatively primitive version of Ingres was even released gratis for academic research. But by the early 1980s, Stonebraker had "pushed the code off a cliff" and started building something new.
Thus, Postgres was born.
At the time, Stonebraker explained, the business world was pushing for databases to hold additional data types beyond the integers, floats, and character strings required for basic business accounting. There was complicated CAD data and GIS data, with multiple data points that needed to be stored and reasoned against.
It was clear to Stonebraker and his colleagues that the ideal database system needed to be extended with more data types, user-defined data types, user-defined operators, and user-defined functions.
Adding more data types and such might seem simple enough, but the "devil is in the details," he noted. "You need to be able to teach the query optimizer about new types, and that's not exactly easy." Commutative rules had to be worked out, and they had to be optimized.
This led to what was probably Postgres' most successful feature: support for abstract data types (ADTs).
[...] "While proprietary databases target the workloads of their largest customers, Postgres targets the workloads of general users," he said.
And that may be the best kind of success for an open source project.