A group representing major automakers warned on Tuesday that car companies may be forced to halt sales of both ​new and used vehicles in California on July 1 unless the state ‌delays vehicle technology rules that aim to prevent perpetrators of domestic violence from tracking survivors.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and most other automakers, said unless ​a legislative proposal is signed into law by July 1 "there is substantial ​risk that auto sales in California will be suspended."

The group said ⁠automakers are implementing the domestic violence victim protections required under the 2024 law "but ​compliance with some elements of the law is impossible this year."

California is the single ​largest U.S. auto market, accounting for about 10% of sales.

The 2024 California law requires automakers to set up a clear process for drivers to submit a copy of a restraining order or ​other documentation and request termination of another driver's remote access within two business days. ​It also mandated that carmakers enable drivers to easily turn off location access from inside the ‌vehicle.