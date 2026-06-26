https://github.com/Rompass/openc6-bios

OpenC6 BIOS is a fully open-source, high-performance modular platform (BIOS) for the ESP32-C6 (RISC-V) microcontroller. It completely changes the traditional embedded development paradigm by decoupling hardware initialization from application logic—bringing a PC/Server-like architecture to a $2 microcontroller.

Instead of monolithic firmwares, OpenC6 acts as a host platform. It initializes the hardware, provides out-of-band management via an independent LP-Core coprocessor, and exposes a standardized System Call Interface (ABI). This allows you to hot-swap, download, and execute tiny, lightning-fast bare-metal Payloads directly into RAM or Execute-In-Place (XIP) Flash.