A while ago I wrote about storing two bytes inside my mouse's DPI register. It wasn't useful. It wasn't practical. But it did something unfortunate to my brain. Once you've successfully hidden data somewhere it doesn't belong, you start looking at everything as potential storage.

A monitor is storage.

A keyboard is storage.

A BIOS splash screen is (maybe) storage.

A favicon is storage.

And yes, here we are.

Every website has a favicon. It's that little icon in your browser tab. Usually you upload it once and then never think about it again. But. A favicon is just an image. An image is just pixels. And pixels are just bytes.

So of course I wondered if I could store something inside one.