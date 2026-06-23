The leaders of intelligence agencies from the Five Eyes nations – Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the USA and the UK – have together issued strongly worded advice calling for leaders to nail cybersecurity basics or fall victim to ruinous AI-powered attacks.

"The rapid pace of frontier AI development means cyber risk assumptions can become outdated in months, not years," the advice warns, and calls for organizations to take rapid action to ensure their defenses remain potent.

"While AI will help us improve cyber defence over time, it also accelerates the speed, scale, and sophistication of cyber threats," the advice adds. "Frontier AI models are anticipated to exceed current industry expectations, fundamentally transforming both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities. The timeline is not years, it is months."

After all that scary stuff, the spook bosses offer some antidote: "Cyber resilience is integral to advancing business continuity, market confidence, and long-term value."

And how might one achieve that resilience? The Five Eyes have four suggestions:

Understand and assess risk, readiness and accountability

Prioritize foundational cyber security practices and controls

Empower cyber leaders with authority and resources

Stay actively engaged as threats and guidance evolve

"Cyber risk can no longer be treated as a purely technical issue," the advice points out. "This is a core business risk and leadership responsibility," because breaches are inevitable and "Breaches will occur. Preparedness helps you contain them quickly and prevent escalation into major operational and financial crises."

The intelligence chiefs therefore want organizations to test their cyber resilience rigs.

"It is not enough to have controls," they write. "Leaders must be confident those controls will perform during a real incident. This requires reassessing long-standing trade-offs and using AI deliberately to strengthen defence – not just improve efficiency."