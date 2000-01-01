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Photoshop Now Censors Your Art as You Edit

posted by hubie on Monday June 29, @02:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the why-wait dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Since 2000 there has been an explosion of creators publishing their content online and with it a raft of laws and restrictions for what is and is not acceptable. At the forefront of this is automated scanning for images that are deemed to be inappropriate. Now Adobe has taken this one step further by incorporating AI into Photoshop to check images being edited to block what they deem to be inapproriate images from being created. Content creator Alsoashley discovered this while editing a photo of herself in a bikini (also posted on youtube).

Do you think that AI blocking you from editing a photo on your computer because it deems your art to be inappropriate to be acceptable?

Original Submission


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  • (Score: 1) by Chromium_One on Monday June 29, @02:53AM

    by Chromium_One (4574) on Monday June 29, @02:53AM (#1446599)

    TSIA.

    --
    When you live in a sick society, everything you do is wrong.
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