Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Intel's Next-Gen 52-Core Nova Lake CPU Could Pull Up To 474W — May Need Three 8-Pin Power Connectors

posted by janrinok on Tuesday June 30, @11:49AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-to-be-used-by-igloo-dwellers dept.
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/cpus/intels-next-gen-52-core-nova-lake-cpu-could-pull-up-to-474w-high-end-lga1954-motherboards-may-need-three-8-pin-power-connectors-to-feed-the-monster

PL2, or Power Limit 2, represents the maximum power a CPU can draw during short boost periods. That said, a PL2 target of 474W remains quite demanding, although a previous rumor suggests Intel may also have a PL4 emergency power limit over 700W. It is important to note that these power limits may only apply to the top-end models with the dual-tile architecture.

The upcoming Nova Lake-S lineup is expected to carry the ‘Core Ultra 400S’ moniker and will be Intel's biggest desktop CPU overhaul in years. We’ve previously reported leaked specifications indicating configurations ranging from 6 to 52 cores, with support for DDR5-8000 memory. The flagship 52-core model is expected to feature 16 performance cores, 32 efficiency cores, and a new Big Last Level Cache (bLLC) design to take on AMD's 3D V-Cache gaming dominance. The company is also rumored to introduce integrated Xe3 graphics, Thunderbolt 5, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and an upgraded NPU for AI workloads.

While these specifications are unconfirmed, it is clear that Intel is targeting substantial gains in gaming, multi-threaded performance, and overall platform capabilities with its next-gen processors.

Original Submission


«  Mark Zuckerberg Is Selflessly Building Yet Another Horrible Product Nobody Asked For
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Intel's Next-Gen 52-Core Nova Lake CPU Could Pull Up To 474W — May Need Three 8-Pin Power Connectors | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.