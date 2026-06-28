https://techcrunch.com/2026/06/28/ford-rehires-gray-beard-engineers-after-ai-falls-short/
Ford executives said they have hired 350 veteran engineers — some of them were former employees, while others had been working at suppliers — after artificial intelligence and automated systems failed to deliver the desired quality level.
Bloomberg reports the company's chief operating officer Kumar Galhotra told journalists that Ford had been "relying more and more on automated quality systems" with disappointing results. So the company "brought back technical specialists," and those specialists "hunt for failure points before a part ever reaches the plant floor."
Charles Poon, Ford's vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, added, "Mistakenly we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that that would produce a high-quality product."
To be clear, this doesn't mean Ford is abandoning its AI plans entirely. Instead, it's using the rehired employees — referred to as "gray beard" engineers — to train younger staff and reprogram AI tools.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 30, @04:58PM
1991 - Florida Power and Light, one of the largest most stable employers of Electrical Engineers in our part of the country - employer to several of my recently graduated friends - went through a reshuffle under the heading of "Deming Quality Initiative". Every engineer in the company from newest to most senior lost their jobs and had to re-apply through HR for placement as if they had never worked there. Most, due to their experience, were re-hired - but some weren't and some new hires came in through the same process. Most, due to their experience, landed back in their same roles, but many didn't - many were shuffled around to new roles. Most, due to market forces, rehired at a similar total compensation package, but some got raises and more than a few came back making less than they did before. I believe, overall, the exercise resulted in a 5% reduction in headcount, and a 10% reduction in salary costs.
AI is the latest in a long line of excuses for management to "correct an accumulation of misplacements made over the years" which they believe would be even more demoralizing to dole out piecemeal. I believe it is also cover for "targeting" lawsuits which an individual fired in isolation might be more inclined to bring.
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