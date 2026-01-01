26/06/30/0939227 story
posted by hubie on Wednesday July 01, @11:38AM
from the Blockbuster-come-back-we-miss-you dept.
from the Blockbuster-come-back-we-miss-you dept.
When is buying not buying? When it's a digital library! On September 1 2026 the Sony company will remove access to a number of movie titles from Studio Canal. Details are not available for if users who spent money on this content will be reimbursed. This appears to be history repeating itself with Microsoft pulling out of the online content business last year.
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(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday July 01, @11:45AM
If people have not learned by now that these online libraries are not really theirs then there is no helping them. Those who have learned are moving towards either local storage or back to physical media.