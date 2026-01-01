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PlayStation Removes Over 500 Purchased Movies

posted by hubie on Wednesday July 01, @11:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the Blockbuster-come-back-we-miss-you dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

When is buying not buying? When it's a digital library! On September 1 2026 the Sony company will remove access to a number of movie titles from Studio Canal. Details are not available for if users who spent money on this content will be reimbursed. This appears to be history repeating itself with Microsoft pulling out of the online content business last year.

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  • (Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday July 01, @11:45AM

    by Unixnut (5779) on Wednesday July 01, @11:45AM (#1446854)

    If people have not learned by now that these online libraries are not really theirs then there is no helping them. Those who have learned are moving towards either local storage or back to physical media.

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