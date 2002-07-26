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UN AI Great Risks and Rewards

posted by jelizondo on Friday July 03, @10:57AM   Printer-friendly
from the yaunr dept.
News

looorg writes:

The UN sees great rewards, and risks, with AI for humanity and the world in their new report.

"The potential benefits of AI are ​enormous," the report concluded. "The rapid, unchecked deployment of the technology at scale also presents considerable risks, ​including harms to the mental health of users, potential use as a destructive tool, impacts on social, economic ‌and environmental ⁠systems, and challenges associated with controlling the technology."

AI adoption has accelerated broadly, but unevenly, across countries and sectors. Globally, over a billion people now use conversational AI weekly, but adoption in developing countries lags.

Although more than 7,000 languages are spoken worldwide, current AI models are trained for only a small fraction and machine translation of some languages ​is riddled with errors that can affect health diagnoses and treatment decisions.

https://www.un.org/independent-international-scientific-panel-ai/en
https://www.un.org/independent-international-scientific-panel-ai/en/preliminary-report

https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/un-report-sees-enormous-potential-benefits-big-risks-ai-2026-07-01/

https://www.un.org/en/ai-advisory-body (older report on AI and governance)

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