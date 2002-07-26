from the yaunr dept.
The UN sees great rewards, and risks, with AI for humanity and the world in their new report.
"The potential benefits of AI are enormous," the report concluded. "The rapid, unchecked deployment of the technology at scale also presents considerable risks, including harms to the mental health of users, potential use as a destructive tool, impacts on social, economic and environmental systems, and challenges associated with controlling the technology."
AI adoption has accelerated broadly, but unevenly, across countries and sectors. Globally, over a billion people now use conversational AI weekly, but adoption in developing countries lags.
Although more than 7,000 languages are spoken worldwide, current AI models are trained for only a small fraction and machine translation of some languages is riddled with errors that can affect health diagnoses and treatment decisions.
https://www.un.org/independent-international-scientific-panel-ai/en
https://www.un.org/independent-international-scientific-panel-ai/en/preliminary-report
https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/un-report-sees-enormous-potential-benefits-big-risks-ai-2026-07-01/
https://www.un.org/en/ai-advisory-body (older report on AI and governance)