26/07/02/1521222 story
posted by janrinok on Saturday July 04, @04:16AM
On behalf of all staff and community members, may we wish all Americans a very happy Independence Day (and weekend!). Importantly, stay cool!
And everyone, Americans and others (and assuming you didn't get an invite to Taylor's wedding celebrations), tell us what you will be doing and how you will spend the weekend!
I will try to keep the stories flowing to allow the Usians to party appropriately.
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