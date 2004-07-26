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10 Medieval Inventions That Shaped the Modern World

posted by hubie on Sunday July 05, @05:34AM   Printer-friendly
Science

canopic jug writes:

The Medievalists has a short list of 10 inventions from the Middle Ages which have shaped the modern world.

The Middle Ages are often portrayed as an age of superstition and stagnation, but many of the technologies that transformed everyday life were first developed or greatly improved during this period. From eyeglasses and mechanical clocks to windmills and universities, these medieval inventions continue to shape the modern world.

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