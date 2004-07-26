Patients are also three times more likely to trust AI in their doctor's secure portal than a public chatbot:
Only 2% of U.S. adults turned to AI for healthcare information in 2024, and today the number is 61%, according to Salesforce's Connected Health Consumer report, a survey of 3,200 consumers worldwide aimed at better understanding how the rise of agentic AI is reshaping consumer expectations, attitudes, and demands within healthcare -- specifically patient experience.
Here are the four key findings of the 2026 Connected Health Consumer Report:
The report found that 60% of patients put off care because of scheduling friction. Patients are desperately seeking a better engagement experience with healthcare providers. The current multichannel engagement models fail to deliver a good experience, with 49% of patients noting abandoned calls after 10 minutes of holding.
The online experience is not better, with 46% of patients labeling websites as confusing and difficult to navigate. One in 6 now says ease of digital access is a deciding factor when choosing a provider. Record sharing is another major deficit for improved experiences. More than half of patients (60%) say poor record sharing between providers means repeating the same medical tests.
And 66% of patients have run out of medication while waiting for their prescriptions to be refilled.
Nearly 7 out of 10 patients would rather have access to 24/7 help via AI agents versus waiting to speak with a person during standard hours. Bad scheduling experiences are driving patients away from care, and AI agents are helping. Patients want proactive care, with 83% of patients interested in self-enrolled programs that can provide healthcare recommendations.
[...] Patients are ready to share health information for safer, more proactive care, with 73% saying they trust AI to flag potential drug interactions before picking up new prescriptions. The report found that 63% of patients want automatic reminders for medication use, 66% want AI agents that suggest prevention screenings, and 54% agree that AI agents can help them feel more secure in their provider's care.
Patients also look for AI agents to help create a smoother hospital-to-home handoff. More than 77% of patients would highly value an AI tool that can simplify the transition from hospital to home care. In fact, 72% would trust an AI agent to create a personalized follow-up schedule based on their complete health history.
The report found that the shift toward greater trust with AI in healthcare has grown significantly since 2024 -- 64% of patients would share their full medical history with AI for faster diagnosis, and only 15% would not share any data with AI agents. Patients are three times more likely to trust an AI agent integrated into their doctor's secure portal than one on a public chatbot or general website.
Patients do want human oversight in order to increase adoption of AI-driven support. The concern is if AI agents can handle sensitive health interactions, including concerns around accuracy and privacy of health data. Patients do not want AI agents to act alone, with 88% requiring evidence of human oversight before accepting AI for administrative support, and 90% expecting the same level of supervision for medical support. Patients also want the option to escalate to human support as an essential trust requirement. Patients also want proof behind AI-generated recommendations -- traceability and accountability.
The importance of AI agent traceability and accountability is one of the 12 rules for agentic AI successful transformations.