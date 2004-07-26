Only 2% of U.S. adults turned to AI for healthcare information in 2024, and today the number is 61%, according to Salesforce's Connected Health Consumer report, a survey of 3,200 consumers worldwide aimed at better understanding how the rise of agentic AI is reshaping consumer expectations, attitudes, and demands within healthcare -- specifically patient experience.

Here are the four key findings of the 2026 Connected Health Consumer Report:

The report found that 60% of patients put off care because of scheduling friction. Patients are desperately seeking a better engagement experience with healthcare providers. The current multichannel engagement models fail to deliver a good experience, with 49% of patients noting abandoned calls after 10 minutes of holding.

The online experience is not better, with 46% of patients labeling websites as confusing and difficult to navigate. One in 6 now says ease of digital access is a deciding factor when choosing a provider. Record sharing is another major deficit for improved experiences. More than half of patients (60%) say poor record sharing between providers means repeating the same medical tests.

And 66% of patients have run out of medication while waiting for their prescriptions to be refilled.

Nearly 7 out of 10 patients would rather have access to 24/7 help via AI agents versus waiting to speak with a person during standard hours. Bad scheduling experiences are driving patients away from care, and AI agents are helping. Patients want proactive care, with 83% of patients interested in self-enrolled programs that can provide healthcare recommendations.